The Christian Dior Show in New York: What makes fashion uncomfortable

“My dresses make every woman a princess.” With this declaration the stunning exhibition around Christian dior presented at the Brooklyn Museum in New York until February. Comprehensive and affects the detail, didactic and methodical, the exhibition does not stop flying where it is imperative to do so, paying homage to the title that crowns it: “Christian Dior. Dream designer ”.

What dreams are about is something that the visitor notices when taking the first steps. In strict chronological order, the exhibition begins with the first Monsieur Dior figurines and models, those monochrome dresses fitted at the waist and flared at the skirt that the North American Vogue editor Carmel snow noted as New Look banners. What was new about this look? It has been counted countless times: it is a silhouette that moves away from practicality and leans towards fantasy, accompanying the humor of a society that leaves behind the restrictions of war (which had impacted, of course, on consumption and in the styles) and begins to live timidly or not so much the joy of a rebirth after the implementation of the Marshall Plan and the strengthening of the welfare states.

We are talking, of course, of the most privileged nations of Europe. And from the United States, because as the show shows us, Dior is one of the first to explore the global vein of the fashion business, opening a boutique on Fifth Avenue in New York in 1948, a few years after launching its firm. But more than the economic domain, what the exhibition highlights is the rule of the House of Dior over our imaginary. Immediately after the section dedicated to the first figurines and dresses, all charming, we go to a room with low lights in which Dior’s long love affair with advertising photography unfolds. Classics shine there Richard Avedon – the famous portrait of the mannequin Dovima, in very narrow black interrupted by a white ribbon with a bow, surrounded by elephants – together with legendary captures by Irving penn Y Lillian bassman and the most contemporary Annie Leibovitz and David LaChapelle.

La maison Dior: history of abundance

Persistent images, reproduced to infinity, that account for the instrumental role of the fashion industry, and of Dior, in the politics of mass seduction of post-war capitalism. A mode of the spell that Diana Vreeland, another Vogue editor, synthesized in a forceful and clever slogan: “You have to give the public what they didn’t know they wanted.” That is what they did, following in the footsteps of Dior, who remained in command of the House after his death. First of all, the young wonder Yves Saint-Laurent, who in a few years would found his own legendary house. So later Marc bohan, who was part of the Monsieur Dior team and would become the designer with the longest running of the firm. Bohan would give way in 1989 to Italian Gianfranco Ferré, which brings with him his love of opera and excess, taking the founder’s name to hitherto unexplored regions.

An amazing drift that will intensify with the landing of John galliano, who opens the doors of the 21st century with a bang, offering audacious collections in which the obsessive knowledge of tradition serves as a platform for rupture and provocation. The cycle closes with the current boss, Maria Grazia Chiuri, who will make his historic appointment the occasion of constant underlining: references to the history of women abound in his collections, and alliances with heroines of feminism, among which the artist stands out. Judy Chicago, who collaborates in a collection and participates in different projects. The reader will remember the little cape dress Natalie Portman wore at the Oscars ceremony last year. The cape was embroidered with the names of all the directors ignored by the Academy over the years, a gesture that in calligraphy and concept was a nod to Chicago’s most famous work: The Dinner Party.

The show offers a flawless reconstruction of this sumptuous story. But also, a sumptuous reconstruction of this impeccable story: dresses and shoes, hats and purses, photos and perfumes do not follow one another according to the austere linearity of the white cube; they also do not stick to the wall, replicating the serious tone of the museum. They rise, and shine, floating between light structures, story windows halfway between Versailles and One Thousand and One Nights.

Dior, Chanel, Perón

Let’s go back to the final statement. To the promise of making every woman a princess. In full rise of Dior, at the end of the 40s, the other great diva of French fashion, Coco Chanel, will have something to say on this issue, partly driven by jealousy (Dior had become the darling of the press), partly by a genuine aesthetic and political contempt, for the style that it came to impose. Contempt that he expresses without half measures, nor any concern for correctness. “Dior doesn’t dress women, it upholsters them.” And immediately: Dior women look ridiculous “wearing the clothes of a man who does not know women, who has never been with a woman and dreams of being one of them.” Ouch! Beyond the sparks of homophobia and binarism, the attack reveals the existence of two opposing ideals of femininity: Chanel accuses Dior of dragging women into the 19th century, of condemning them to the status of object to be admired by men.

Eva princess, absent

She accuses him of what Dior boasts: of making women mere princesses. Chanel had triumphed in the mid-20s by proposing the opposite ideal: that of the liberated woman, without a corset, who throws herself into the public sphere, and in some cases, into the world of work, and therefore values ​​comfortable and practical garments. This explains the harmony between Chanel and a series of wealthy women who want to show off their emancipation and modernity: the editor Diana Vreeland, the interior designer Eugenia Errázuriz, the writer Victoria Ocampo. The roster of Dior favorites draws another map, in which the lifelong royalty (Princess Margaret of England) and the new royalty crowned in Hollywood (Marilyn, Sofia Loren, Grace Kelly). And also a rare bird that is unfairly not on display: Eva Peron.

It is not mentioned, nor in passing, in the first section, dedicated to the creations signed by the couturier while he was alive; nor in the last section, which thematizes the relationship between Dior and the Star System. There are compelling reasons, outside of wounded national pride, to demand the presence of the mother of the shirtless. In a sense, Evita’s preference for Dior, a partial mystery, serves to clarify the couturier’s historical significance; and its harmony with the spectacular presentation of femininity that prevails in the postwar period. Because, if you think about it in terms of style, Evita should have leaned towards Chanel’s figuration of the modern and busy woman. Wasn’t she, perhaps, that very thing? Wasn’t she, echoing her husband in a minor key, the first worker? And yes, we have seen her wear little tailored suits and a very practical bun to hold meetings of different kinds, but the enduring image, and the most insistent, is that of the Princess Evita.

That Evita dressed in rags that still shine in the Museum that bears her name. And that, as a product of different local and international firms, they reach their snow point with Dior. Dior, who is said to have said (the rumor always at the base of all our stories), that he had only dressed one queen in his life, and that that queen was Evita. Avoid, then, the princess side of life. How do you explain this? Well, it has been explained a thousand times. In different ways. The one closest to the hypothesis proposed by the exhibition is the following: Hollywood is the continuation by other means of the dream that fairy tales propose.

From the sample Christian Dior, designer of dreams

The stars are as many

Cinderellas from the age of technical reproducibility. And Evita enters politics, coming from that Argentine cinema that dreamed of being a Hollywood of the South, at a time that understands that politics in the era of the masses will be spectacular or it will not be. If Perón cunningly introduces quotes from popularized tangos on the radio in his speeches, his wife offers the spitting image of the only model of female authority known so far: that of the Great Women of History as they had been frozen by the media, both the radio soap operas (which she herself had interpreted) and the historical films, among which we must highlight the version of Marie Antoinette from 1938, starring Norma Shearer, from which Evita traces her dream plating. The princess model, then, offers a representation of authority of proven massive scope. But there is something else. It is a model that paradoxically offers a synthetic visual coding for one of the most democratizing stories that postwar Western societies will know: the story of the rise of class. Evita princesa is the symbol of a careerism that in the Argentine case, and in all of them, is made possible, and encouraged, by very specific state policies, aimed at sustaining what has been known as the welfare state. Translated into the 21st century hip hop language: “Started from the bottom now we are here”. That the princess is not a figure monopolized by the really existing aristocracy is a fundamental political point.

Dressed in Dior, Evita exclaimed, like Jennifer Lopez half a century later, “poor dyed and bastard brunette, but rather dead than simple.” If Dior is the “designer of dreams”, the Evita case indicates that these dreams are collective dreams.