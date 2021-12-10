The cars in which Khloe Kardashian can console herself after another infidelity of Tristan Thompson

Despite the fact that they made it official that they are no longer together, Khloe Kardashian continues to learn of the infidelities she suffered during her romance with Tristan Thompson. To put aside this bad moment, in Tork we will review the incredible cars that she owns.

December 09, 2021 23:58 hs

Beyond the great luxuries that her family’s reality show gave her, Khloe Kardashian ended her private life very exposed and among them moments that nobody would want to go viral. One of them are repeated infidelities that he suffered the businesswoman on the part of her ex-partner and NBA basketball player, Tristan thompson.

The latest development is an accusation by personal trainer Maralee Nicholsde of being the father of a child whom she has not yet officially recognized. To be able to forget about this bad moment, in Tork we will review the impressive cars that the model has in your garage and with whom you can console yourself.

Mercedes AMG G-63

A common car in the garages of celebrities.

The first car in his collection is very common in the celebrity fleet. The value of this machine is $ 200,000. The Mercedes AMG G63 has a 3.0-liter diesel engine associated with a 9-speed gearbox and capable of generating 282 hp of power. In addition, it reaches a maximum speed of 210 km / h.

Rolls Royce Cullinan

An impressive Rolls Royce that belongs to Khloe.

Cullinan is the most expensive SUV in their car collection. It has a 6.7-liter biturbo V-12 engine that provides 563 horsepower and it is very quiet, so it does not disturb the VIPs in the cabin. The approximate value of this Rolls Royce is $ 350,000.

Range Rover SV

Khloe chose a strange exterior design.

The SV Autobiography offers the luxury of being able to combine the world’s best materials, impressive design, and masterful craftsmanship. She owns this black car and the cost of the car is $ 222,000.

Rolls Royce Wraith

Khloe riding in one of the most expensive cars in her collection.

Rolls-Royce Wraith offers the ultimate in luxury and comfort. This car features a 6.6-liter twin-turbocharged V-12 engine from the Wraith and produces 624 hp.. In addition, it is mated with an eight-speed automatic transmission. The price of this impressive vehicle is approximately $ 450,000 dollars.

Lamborghini Aventador LP 740 Roadster

Khloe also has a passion for sports cars.

This is the most exotic supercar in your car collection. She chose this super exciting machine from the Italian brand in white. The car features a 769-hp V-12 engine and an exotic exterior, the perfect definition of a hypercar. The cost of the Lamborghini is $ 498,900.