The best Christmas movies you can watch on HBO Max

Today we approach the catalog of HBO Max, the recently renewed platform, to rummage and look for some of the best Christmas movies in history, some that apparently have nothing Christmas, horror films and others that will appeal to young and old. .

Previously we have already reviewed the best Movistar + Christmas movies, Christmas movies that you can see on Netflix, the best cartoon movies to watch at Christmas, the best Disney + Christmas movies … In the HBO Max catalog we have found eight films ranging from finds like ‘The Golden Compass’ to entertaining animated films like ‘Polar Express’. You just have to choose which one, when and with whom. Merry Christmas!

1) ‘8-bit Christmas’ (2021)

One of the most original and correct Christmas films that we have seen recently is this proposal with Neil Patrick Harris (who is always a pleasure to see and listen to), with a nod to those nostalgic for the eighties and Nintendo-like video games (¿ Does anyone remember the NES?). Harris plays Jake, who is going to spend Christmas with his parents and grumpy teenage daughter and who, in his old house, finds his old console. To nurture the paternal bond, he decides to dust off the old cartridges and tell his little girl what Christmas was like forty years ago.

2) ‘The Grinch’ (2000)

Jim Carrey made use of his proverbial fame for gestures and eccentricities in a very entertaining film that, we warn, although it is for all audiences, perhaps at first it can give some fear to the smallest of the house. We travel to the town of Villaquién, which is preparing for Christmas: lights, dinners, gifts … But Cindy does not understand this consumer desire and believes that it is a time for good purposes, to behave well and help people who do not understand the meaning. of these parties, as is the case with the Grinch.

3) ‘Polar Express’ (2004)

Thus, a priori, it seems like a movie of those ribbons that you would let your children calmly watch while you dedicate yourself to something else. But do not do that, because you would miss a good film, although it cannot be said that the quality of the animation is its forte. Tom Hanks and Peter Scolari gave voice to this Christmas fantasy in which they bet that all those who have recovered their magic will, through a fun story, get to believe in Santa Claus again. The film was made with the Motion Capture technique, which may be somewhat harsh today but which at the time was very novel because it could reliably animal the actors who put body and voice to the characters.

4) ‘The Nutcracker’ (2015)

The recently deceased Ed Asner (‘Lou Grant’, ‘Elf’, ‘El dorado’) dedicated the last years of his life to inspiring unforgettable characters, such as the grandfather of ‘Up’, and to dubbing, as is the case of this cartoon adaptation of Hoffman’s classic tale. Asner ‘played’ the friendly owl and accompanied another well-known actress, Alicia Silverstone (‘Clueless’, ‘The Groom’s Sister’) in this entertaining film. A little girl’s favorite Christmas toy, the Nutcracker, comes to life and after defeating the evil Mouse King in battle, take Marie to a magical kingdom of sweets.

5) ‘Master Moley By Royal Invitation’ (2019)

A pleasant 31-minute short of British origin that introduces us to Moley, a young mole who collects a rose from the Queen’s Garden, not knowing that this simple act will change not only his life, but that of all moles.

6) ‘The golden compass’ (2007)

Philip Pullman is the author of the book that inspired this film directed by Chris Weitz (‘A Big Boy’) and starring Nicole Kidman, Dakota Blue Richards and Daniel Craig. Very similar to the universes of Narnia and Harry Potter, in its day ‘The Golden Compass’ was somewhat controversial because some groups accused it of anti-Christian when they understood that the organization of villains was very similar to the Church. In a parallel universe, young Lyra Belacqua (Richards) travels to the far north to save her best friend and other kidnapped children from the terrible experiments of a mysterious organization.

7) ‘Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire’ (2005)



In the fourth film in the Harry Potter saga, the young wizard is chosen by the Goblet of Fire to face a tough competition between three select schools of magic. In it, you must overcome a maze, rescue a loved one from a lake and face a dragon. However, there is a much more complicated test for Potter, which is to ask the girl he likes, Cho Chang, to be his partner at the Christmas ball. It’s not exactly a Christmas movie, but the whole dance sequence is worth it because the production is great.

8) ‘The day of the beast’ (1994)

We go there with a great national contribution to the HBO Max Christmas cinema. It is one of the most memorable films by Álex de la Iglesia from Bilbao and one of the funniest titles by Santiago Segura, in which a priest believes he has deciphered the Apocalypse and knows when the Antichrist will be born: December 25, 1995. Thus, in the middle of the Christmas crowd, without warning or anything. And to avoid a catharsis, the priest joins a fan of ‘death metal’ to try to find out in which part of Madrid it will happen. The capital becomes a city of fear thanks to a well-managed direction in a film that never disappoints.

