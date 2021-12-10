The best actors of 2021, according to the IMDb cinema database

The best Netflix short series

Annually, the portal of reference for fans of the Seventh Art and the most important database of cinema, Internet Movie Database (IMDb) publishes rankings that it includes under the title ‘The Best of’ that compiles the films, series, actors and Most important actresses of the year that ends taking into account the popularity that their users give them.

In terms of feature films, IMDb has announced that the most ‘top’ film of 2021 has been ‘Dune’, the fantastic sci-fi epic directed by Dennis Villeneuve, followed by two superhero films: DC’s ‘The Suicide Squad’ and Marvel’s ‘The Eternals’, directed by Oscar winner Chloe Zhao.

Series fans will want to know which series have been chosen by IMDb as the most interesting and popular of the year. In the top 1, a surprise: ‘Scarlet Witch and Vision’ which, despite having been released in early 2021, has maintained its popularity all these months. In number 2, ‘Loki’, the fantastic creation of Tom Hiddleston and in number 3 the one we all expected is coming: ‘The Squid Game’. This is how Disney + achieves a great success in the top 3 of IMDb.

But it is the ranking of actors and actresses that has caught our attention the most, since IMDb has recognized professionals of all ages, from series and movies, revelation and established … and many of them are among our favorites. Lily James closes at number 10 the list with the ‘hype’ of her participation in ‘Pam & Tommy’. Ben Barnes, General Kirigan from ‘Shadow and Bone’ is ranked No. 9 as a breakthrough actor, while Jodie Comer, the evil Villanelle from ‘Killing Eve’, is No. 8.

Do you want to know the rest of the list and why IMDb and its users have chosen them? Here it is!

10) Lily James

Karwai tangGetty Images

What does IMDb say about her? “Lily James is so popular on IMDb that she has earned a spot on our list of the top stars of 2021, most notably for the first look at one of her projects next year. In May, the photos of the former star of ‘Downton Abbey’ revealing her transformation into iconic ‘Baywatch’ star Pamela Anderson for the upcoming ‘Pam & Tommy’ series short-circuited our servers. Additionally, her participation in Netflix’s historical drama ‘The Dig’ and a lead role in Movistar’s irresistible miniseries ‘A la hunt del amor’ continued their upward trajectory.

Last year: position 52

9) Ben Barnes

Rich polkGetty Images

What does IMDb say about him? “Ben Barnes – or Bin Bons, as their fans call them on the internet in relation to the way he pronounces his own name – is one of the few stars who has managed to enter both the Top Stars and the Revelations of 2021. His role as the enigmatic (and fiery) General Kirigan in the Netflix fantasy drama ‘Shadow and Bone’ ranked him # 1 on the STARmeter. Barnes has also expanded musically with the release of his EP ‘Songs for You’ in October. Barnes will return in 2022 with the long-awaited return of ‘Shadow and Bone’, as well as tackling Lovecraftian terror in Guillermo del Toro’s upcoming horror anthology series ’10 After Midnight ‘”.

Last year: it wasn’t on the list.

8) Jodie Comer

Arthur HolmesGetty Images

What does IMDb say about her? “Jodie Comer proved again in 2021 that her talent has a life beyond the killer Villanelle from ‘Killing Eve.’ Comer starred in a summer blockbuster opposite Ryan Reynolds in the family comedy ‘Free Guy’ before helping bring out the British accent of his co-star Ben Affleck in Ridley Scott’s historical drama ‘The Last Duel.’ We will say goodbye to Villanelle when ‘Killing Eve’ wraps up with its final season in 2022, but we will continue to welcome Eat Wherever it appears. ‘

Last year: position 29

7) Alexandra Daddario

Rodin EckenrothGetty Images

What does IMDb say about her? “As the drama intensified at the Hawaiian resort ‘The White Lotus’ this summer, Alexandra Daddario watched her STARmeter ranking reach # 1 as the season ended. Although it’s unclear if Daddario will return for the second season of the HBO series, we will see him next year: his next appearance will be in the dark comedy ‘Wildflower’, alongside Jean Smart and Kiernan Shipka (‘The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’) “.

Last year: position 19

6) Anya-Taylor Joy

Sean ZanniGetty Images

What does IMDb say about her? “‘Lady’s Gambit’ had an impressive reception at the 2021 Emmys, winning among others the Best Miniseries award and a nomination for our sixth star, Anya Taylor-Joy. Her award-winning portrayal of the prodigious chess player Beth Harmon continued to make people talk at 2021 when Taylor-Joy faced another period play in Edgar Wright’s horror thriller “Last Night in Soho.” Her chilling performance in the film will remain with us as we await any details about her upcoming collaboration with David O. Russell and the recently announced film adaptation of ‘Super Mario’ in which Taylor-Joy will voice Princess Peach.

Last year: position 2

5) Yvonne Strahovski

Matt winkelmeyerGetty Images

What does IMDb say about her? “We’ve been biting our nails for years watching Yvonne Strahovski as Serena Joy Waterford in ‘The Handmaid’s Tale.’ But her role in Prime Video’s action drama ‘Tomorrow’s War,’ in which she literally led Chris Pratt in a battle against the White Spikes, catapulted her to the top of the STARmeter. We can look forward to Strahovski’s return for the fifth season of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’, and – perhaps – can she return in the planned sequel to ‘The tomorrow’s war ‘?

Last year: was not on the list

4) Ana de Armas

Stephane Cardinale – CorbisGetty Images

What does IMDb say about her? “Ana de Armas has been a favorite of IMDb fans since her breakout role in ‘Daggers from the Back’ (2019). In 2021, her popularity has remained stable thanks, in part, to a small but important role. steals scenes in ‘No Time to Die.’ 2022 seems to be another banner year for the Cuban actress: She is scheduled to star alongside her ex-boyfriend Ben Affleck in the thriller Deep Water before reuniting with her former co-stars Ryan Gosling (Blade Runner 2049) and Chris Evans (Knives Out) in The Gray Man. In addition, her portrayal of Marilyn Monroe in “Blonde” has raised a lot of excitement. “

Last year: position 1

3) Florence Pugh

Taylor hillGetty Images

What does IMDb say about her? “Marvel fans have waited a long time to see Black Widow in her own feature film, but perhaps they weren’t expecting to be conquered by Natasha Romanoff’s adoptive sister. Florence Pugh soared to # 1 on the STARmeter when she took on the role of Yelena. Belova with a lot of cynical humor and sarcasm, completing the perfectly dysfunctional family of Red Room operatives (David Harbor and Rachel Weisz included). Pugh’s character is the common thread between the Marvel Universe and the new Disney + series, ‘Eye of Falcon ‘, in which he hunts Clint Barton, but outside the realm of superheroes, the Midsommar star will soon return to the horror genre for the long-awaited film directed by Olivia Wilde,’ Don’t Worry Darling ‘, which will be released in September 2022 “.

Last year: position 20

2) Regé-Jean Page

Getty Images

What does IMDb say about him? “Dear Readers, It should come as no surprise to fans of ‘The Bridgertons’ that Regé-Jean Page nearly took the top spot on IMDb’s Breakout Stars and Top 10 Stars charts this year. Page jumped to the top of the STARmeter ( and from the hearts of the world) with his portrayal of Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings, and remained in the top 10 for an impressive six weeks. The role also earned Page an Emmy nomination, and a performance as host on ‘Saturday Night Live’ that brought him back into the STARmeter top 10. It looks like Page will be leaving television in the near future shooting a number of movies, including the Russo brothers’ upcoming killer thriller ‘The Gray Man’ (featuring Chris Evans and Ana de Armas) and ‘Dragons and Dungeons’ (with Chris Pine and Sophia Lillis) “.

Last year: was not on the list

1) Elizabeth Olsen

Rich furyGetty Images

What does IMDb say about her? “We knew this was Elizabeth Olsen’s year. It is because of the great interest of IMDb fans in ‘Scarlet Witch and Vision’, which was released in early 2020. Along with her husband in the Marvel Universe, Paul Bettany, this Hybrid comedy and mystery allowed Olsen to demonstrate her acting range, and not only did she get it with fans, her performance earned her an Emmy nomination. What’s next for our new favorite comedy witch? Olsen Returns to the Marvel Universe in next year’s movie ‘Doctor Strange 2: The Multiverse of Madness’ and stars in the series ‘Love and Death’, in which she plays Candy Montgomery, a real-life Texas housewife and killer with an ax.

Last year: was not on the list

