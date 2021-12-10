The author of ‘Rich dad, poor dad’ warns that “market collapse and economic depression”

Several high-profile investors have been warning for months of the next bursting of the financial markets bubble.

The American Investor and Writer Robert Kiyosaki, author of the book ‘Rich dad, poor dad’, has once again warned his followers on social media that a market collapse and a new economic crisis is coming.

“The collapse and depression are coming. Gold, silver, bitcoin and real estate will also collapse“, tweeted Kiyosaki on Thursday, noting at the same time that it plans to buy more of these four assets once their prices fall.

The author of ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ also accuses US President Joe Biden and the Federal Reserve of causing a “false inflation” in the economy of the North American country. It is not the first time that Kiyosaki urges his followers to invest in assets such as precious metals or bitcoin before him “great collapse” what’s next.

Markets “overvalued”

There are several high-profile figures linked to the world of finance who have been warning of the bursting of the bubble. Recently, Charlie Munger, vice president of Berkshire Hathaway, Warren Buffett’s financial conglomerate, pointed out that markets such as the S&P 500 index in the United States they are “overrated” And he said the current situation is even worse than during the dot-com bubble of the late 1990s, the explosion of which led to the bankruptcy of a large number of companies.

Likewise, last November, the American billionaire Ray Dalio, founder of the Bridgewater Associates hedge fund, the largest in the world, warned that the rising inflation in which the economy of his country is immersed, a product of the continuous issuance of money, is reducing the purchasing power of the population, which could trigger social turmoil.

If you liked it, share it with your friends!