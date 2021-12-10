The 80s actor returns with the series ‘Wild Bill’

The one who was a beautiful Hollywood official in the 80s and the protagonist of aúpa scandals premieres a series, ‘Wild Bill’, this Tuesday

Handsome to the point of rage. OR “Unbearably handsome & rdquor ;, as defined by ‘The Guardian’. This is what Rob Lowe was like in the 80s. The quintessential youth icon. His blue gaze and perfect chin lined the teenage girls’ folders. of the time, and his heart had several queens. Sounded was his romance with Stephanie of Monaco, But it was not the only one. There they were Melissa Gilbert, Winona Ryder and Nastassja Kinski, among other. Even Madonna came to throw the hooves at him, but he missed his chance. It was the most beautiful face of the ‘brat pack’ (bunch of brats), nickname with which the press began to call the group of young actors – Tom Cruise, Patrick Swayze, Matt Dillon, Emilio Estévez, Ralph Macchio and C. Thomas Howell – who starred the mythical ‘Rebels’ (1983) by Francis Ford Coppola.

By then Lowe was 19 years old and not so long ago that he had had a vocational epiphany watching the musical ‘Oliver!’ and even less had passed since the home shoots with Charlie Sheen, Emilio Estévez, Chris and Sean Penn at Martin Sheen’s house in Malibu. With the latter he shared good criticism and poster in ‘The West Wing of the White House’, the series that in the late 90’s allowed him to regain his star status tto go through hell. The hell for Lowe was called drugs, alcohol, and sex. His fall into the Hollywood sinkhole came in 1988, after a sexual encounter with a minor and a strange blackmail episode. The actor spent a night with her and a friend, after a party with tycoon Ted Turner, during the Democratic convention that nominated Michael Dukakis as a candidate for the White House.

Lowe proposed to record a video and the young women ended up stealing it: the tape made it to the press and resulted in Lowe’s disappearance from the ‘star system’, an out-of-court financial agreement with the 16-year-old girl and the awareness of the need to detox. He has always defended his innocence – “in no way would I have thought that someone in the club would be underage & rdquor; -, and explained his addictions:“ There was always that wonderful moment when you went to the recording set and looked for in which department they sold the coke. It was as usual as looking for the catering service & rdquor ;. After regaining sobriety, has been clean since 1990, he rebuilt his life with his wife, make-up artist Sheryl Berkoff, and tried to regain his career. Less in the cinema and more on television, where he has had a good eye for roles: ‘Five Brothers’, ‘Parks and Recreation’, ‘Californication’ and ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ (The third season opens in January). Although he has also had mistakes, the biggest, discarding the role of Derek Shepherd in ‘Grey’s Anatomy’.

Now (December 14 on AXN), premieres new record with ‘Wild Bill’, where he plays Bill Hixon, the best metropolitan cop in the United States who moved to England with a teenage daughter and loads from the past. It will be his umpteenth return.