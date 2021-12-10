Teacher subscribes to OnlyFans of his student

The accounts of OnlyFans They have enabled a great many people to earn thousands of dollars and change their lifestyle. Some people decided to open their accounts to pay off debts, because they lost a job or just for fun.

On this platform there are all kinds of content, although it has become famous because it is usually uploaded, for the most part, sexual content, either in photo or video.

Those who are content creators have all kinds of fans, although sometimes they find it somewhat uncomfortable to have subscribers who are close in real life.

Something like this happened to a young American named Richelle knupper, who went viral for telling that one of his followers and that he has paid in his OnlyFans account is a teacher he had.

The model and influencer has a not inconsiderable figure of 30 thousand subscribers, but she caught a lot of attention when her ex-teacher he sent him a message.

“I always knew you were special”, The man wrote, hoping that she would follow the talk.

The man taught him in high school and I didn’t know anything about him for a long time, but that didn’t take away the awkwardness at the moment.

Through his TikTok account he said that prefers they are strange those who see its content and not those who had contact with it throughout its life. And the teacher’s message he didn’t like it at all.

What is not known is whether after going viral, the teacher will still continue to pay the girl’s subscription.