Sylvester Stallone’s Daughters Who are they and what do they do?

Sylvester Stalone has left an indelible mark in Hollywood with his appearance in films like Rocky that have catapulted him to the top of international fame, a place to which now the daughters of the actor are coming with great force.

Stallone is the father of three women: Sophia Rose, 24; Sistine Rose, 22; and Scarlet Rose, the youngest of them with 19 years. They are the result of the marriage with Jennifer Flavin, the third wife of the famous interpreter.

Like the sons of other celebrities, the daughters of the “Rambo” star have found their way into their own branches and companies. Each one is developing in areas such as fashion, modeling, and the fitness world. The Truth News tells you more about them.

Sophia stallone

Sophia Stallone.



He was born on August 27, 1996 in Miami, Florida. Sophia studied communication with a specialty in entrepreneurship and film at the University of Southern California. She is passionate about fashion, but has shown more interest in production than modeling.

Sophia Stallone is also the founder and owner of a website dedicated to lifestyle and fashion, where she shares blogs on beauty, makeup, fitness and other related topics.

Sistine Stallone

Sistine Stallone.



At 22, she has already dabbled in modeling, following in her mother’s footsteps. She has walked for numerous brands such as Chanel and Dolce & Gabbana, and currently has an exclusive contract with the IMG modeling agency.

Along with her older sister, Sophie, she has a podcast called Unwaxed, where they share knowledge about fashion, beauty, makeup, lifestyle, trends and other topics. Through his Instagram account, he shares many aspects of his life with more than 1.5 million followers.

Scarlet stallone

Scarlet Stallone.



The youngest of the Stallone daughters was born on May 25, 2002. Due perhaps to her young age, we still don’t have as many references to her life as her sisters, but she is known to share her taste in fashion.

However, she has preferred to dedicate herself to athletics and the fitness world thanks to her father, who often shares Scarlet’s achievements on his social networks.

We will certainly continue to see and hear more about the daughters of Sylvester Stallone, who have even been compared to the Kardashian-Jenner sisters.

