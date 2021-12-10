Sylvester Stallone sells his 8-bedroom, 12-bathroom mansion for $ 130 million (The Grosby Group)

Sylvester Stallone put his imposing property in Beverly Park, Los Angeles, up for sale for $ 130 million. It is one of the most ambitious real estate transactions carried out in the exclusive area where other celebrities such as Denzel Washington, Eddie Murphy, Mark Wahlberg, Justin Bieber and Magic Johnson reside.

The nearly 2,000-square-foot Mediterranean-style residence has eight bedrooms and 12 bathrooms. In turn, he created a mausoleum with countless memorabilia from the Rocky saga. There’s even a life-size statue of his character with raised gloves in victory standing guard in front of one of the windows.

The luxurious home, located next to the former mansion of the late media mogul Sumner Redstone, it also features a huge office / library with vaulted ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows in the study, and a dining room with walls hand-painted to mimic an ancient castle.

The exterior of the mega mansion is as luxurious as the interiors with a Detached two-story guesthouse, a sprawling lot with ample space for outdoor entertaining with a pool and golf course with panoramic views of the city of Los Angeles.

Last month, Stallone and his wife Jennifer Flavin bought a seven-bedroom house in Palm Beach, Florida, a dock and a private beach for $ 35 million. The couple would be thinking of moving to Florida permanently.

The Spanish-style property features a two-story main house and a separate guest house. It also has a gym, a wine bar and outside it has a outdoor cabana with direct view of the pool and whirlpool spa. To enjoy the spectacular view, the mansion is filled with huge windows.

The property went on the real estate market through Instagram. The decision is not up to the actor but the well-known real estate agent Ben Bacal, who has made a name for himself closing deals for Matt Damon, Ellen DeGeneres and Madonna, among other celebrities.

The most expensive residence in Beverly Park is not, however, that of the veteran actor but Villa Firenze, of a billionaire Steven Udvar-Hazy, which has a price of USD 160 millionIt’s after it was first put up for sale in 2018 at $ 165 million.

After getting rid in May 2020 of his famous Los Angeles mansion for $ 3,000,000, which he had bought in 2010 and for which he had paid close to $ 4,500,000, Stallone has decided to move to Palm Beach, a place that attracts a good handful of celebrities; Jon Bon Jovi, Ariana Grande, Rod Stewart, Bill Gates, Tiger Woods, Vanilla Ice and Howard Stern, among others, are already home there.

Forbes estimates that the 74-year-old actor has a fortune of about USD 325 million.

