Sylvester Stallone is a retired superhero on first look at Samaritan

If you want a dose of Sylvester Stallone To close this first week of 2021, they came to the right place. As part of its previews for the films planned for release this year, Total Film magazine released a first look at Samaritan, the new movie of the interpreter of Rocky.

Samaritan is a production directed by Julius Avery (Overlord, Son Of A Gun) and will show Sylvester Stallone as nothing more and nothing less than a retired superhero.

“We really didn’t have superheroes,” Avery commented on his experience growing up in the 1980s. “We only had action heroes. And Sly was the closest thing we had to a superhero. So put it in a superhero movie? That feels fresh and cool and something people will enjoy. ”

Of course, Stallone has already dabbled in superhero films with productions such as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 and soon, The Suicide Squad. Showever the actor will be the focus of Samaritan and there he must play a superhero whose secret is discovered by a boy who is his neighbor.

But although in this film the character of Stallone will be retired and in the previous look he is only rescuing a little boy, the director anticipates that the actor will have several action scenes.

“This is a big event movie, we see our heroes kicking butt. We’re going to see Sly do things he hasn’t done in a long time and in a really inventive way.. He is 73 years old! It amazes me how much it really does. I’m telling you, most guys in their twenties couldn’t do what Sly does in this movie. “ Avery assured.

Samaritan It plans to hit theaters in the United States on June 4.