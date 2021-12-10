Succession affected the private life of one of its protagonists

The success of Succession it is unquestionable. The series of Hbo It is one of the best productions that has reached the small screen in recent years and the level of precision with which its dialogues are written and interpreted is one of the many proofs of this. It is enough to see how it went in the last awards to understand that this fiction has not yet reached its ceiling and, days after the conclusion of its third season, it already has many followers thinking about the fourth, confirmed weeks ago.

The New Yorker conducted an interview with one of its protagonists, Jeremy strong (Kendall roy) that brought to light a problem that was corroborated by one of his fellow cast members. The actor said that he took “So seriously” to Kendall roy, his character, like the things that happened to him in his life. The result is in sight: he won a Emmy and he does not stop exceeding himself in each episode.

Now, in an interview with Seth meyers, Brian cox (Logan roy) referred to this situation and compared it with what happened to Daniel Day-Lewis. “What about the approach of Jeremy In terms of his work, it is that it works. My problem, and it’s not my problem, I don’t have a problem with Jeremy because he is a charm, he is an extraordinary father, a unique individual. But he becomes obsessed with work. I’m worried about what it does to him, because if you can’t separate … You’re dealing with this stuff every day, you can’t live with it. Eventually you will be exhausted “, he assured Cox.

In the interview, the artist reinforced his point with what happened to an actor who was recognized by The academy, What Daniel Day-Lewis. “For me, Daniel Day-Lewis, he ran out at 55 and decided to retire because he couldn’t do that every day “, he pointed. In this sense, he stressed that it is something that happens to all method actors: “It consumes you too much”, he pointed.

The book with which Brian Cox attacked all of Hollywood

Some weeks ago, Brian cox made headlines for a series of excerpts from his recent book, where he talked about what it was like to work with some stars from Hollywood which he harshly criticized. Among them was Day-lewis, whom he defined as “fool” but “magnificent”, and a series of artists with whom he was even more severe. TO Johnny depp defined him as someone “Overrated”, already Edward Norton, pointed it out as someone “A bit annoying because he thinks he’s a scriptwriter-director”. In addition, he attacked directors such as Quentin Tarantino, Qualified as “bombastic”, and said that David Bowie “He was not a particularly good actor”. Of all of them, the one that got the worst part was Steven Seagal: “It was as ridiculous in real life as it appears on screen”.

