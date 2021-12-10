Strenuous efforts by George Clooney to be crowned king of ‘cool’

It was never clear whether the king of cool —The ease, the carefreeness, the cool — it was Steve McQueen or Dean martin; Both had made their mark, as Steve knew how to be silent and enigmatic, getting on and off motorcycles and cars like no one else, while Dino managed wonderfully well to give the impression that he was always dancing and singing effortlessly, and having fun. as if life were an incessant party, and at the same time it implied that he knew perfectly well that in reality it is not like that but that is how it must be faced, of which he was an example.

But in our day George Clooney —Famous actor and Nespresso advertiser— appears to us as a worthy heir to those two giants of the attitude, the new king of cool, thanks to his good looks, his house on Lake Como, his unbeatable wife, who is a champion of human rights, beautiful, elegant and a sought-after legal professional (not an upstart in fashion or film or television!) .

And, crowning the building of his coolness, there are the last declarations of Clooney, whose last name, by the way, is almost an anagram of the concept.

The other day they asked him (in The Guardian): «Have you ever thought: “Do youYou know what? I think now I have enough money “?” And he answered yes, in fact shortly before he had been offered $ 35 million for a day’s work for an airline advertisement for “an allied country, but sometimes questionable,” and he was not quite convinced.

What company would that be? George didn’t say but it was probably Qatar Airways, or Emirates, or Saudi Arabia airlines. With this last satrapy, especially, the actor’s objections are understandable, since giving a good image to a regime that assassinates its subjects in its own embassies can be a bit creepy.

So George says he consulted Amal (another point cool: mentioning the wife as a co-author of the important decisions) and they decided that “it was not worth it. If I took a minute of sleep it wasn’t worth it.

(On second thought, as I write these lines, I’m not so sure that all this sheikh offer is for real cool and not bragging. I think Steve and Dino are still in the pole position of the cool).

Clooney could have made $ 35 million in a day’s work, work that is not in his case, like that of Tom cruise —For example—, jumping around like a goat, climbing to the top of glass skyscrapers with the help of just a couple of suction cups, hanging from airplanes in flight and taking out an evil spy, and all in time and time. half; in short, a life of gymkhana. It is that when one is short, everything costs more. On the other hand, Clooney, who is tall, to gain those 35 kilos he only had to wear his tuxedo, wink an eye, make a sympathetic face… Easy, right? Well no, he turned it down!

I believe that these phrases of hers are extraordinary and have not been given the attention they deserve. I do not know if what he intended was to humiliate the readers with such a display of ease (of cool), of economic power and moral rectitude, but of course they contradict and violate the meaning of wages, which is never enough, and the elusive nature of money, which you never know when you may need it. They are not phrases that Bezos, Zuckerberg, Gates or our Amancio Ortega say!

Without wishing to make amends for George Clooney, I would say to him: ‘Rejecting that fortune has been a sterile gesture, and boasting about it in the press a rudeness. But don’t worry, George, I’ve already forgiven you… Now, if you’re still in time, don’t be silly: make amends; work hard that day that the sheikhs ask you, be they Sunnis or Shiites, so much ride, ride so much; smile, and make funny faces, and wink, and caress the bow tie of the tuxedo …

… And take that damn money! Then, if you want, you donate it to a just cause, for example to open water wells in thirsty Africa, or to build decent housing for some displaced colony, or to lift 35 families, a million, out of the anguish of unemployment and poverty. by family …

Don’t be a solipsist, George: the world doesn’t end on your good or bad conscience.

I have other very exciting ideas to invest that 35 million. Call me and we’ll talk about it!