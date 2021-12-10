Stomach bloating: 3 symptoms that indicate that it may be something more serious

The swelling of the stomach, also known as abdominal distention or swollen belly, it is not a serious pathology that the person should fear for their health in the short and medium term, but rather it is something that usually occurs after overeating or eating food with gases. However, in some cases, there are symptom related to this inconvenience that may indicate that the problem is more serious than expected, since the swelling could be accompanied by other signs.

Often the swelling in the region of stomach It is usually not a reason to worry, since it can mainly be a poor diet, a problem in the intestines area or an intolerance to some products. In addition, some individuals present this problem when they are stressed, or also during the menstrual period.

This situation occurs when the area of ​​the stomach it is larger than normal, causing fear in the affected person. In this sense, it is also important to know another of the origins, in addition to those mentioned above, which may be linked to a nervous habit such as swallowing air, as well as lactose intolerance, weight gain and pregnancy. That is why at the swelling various causes can be attributed to it.

Following this line, it is important to know that depending on the symptom, it may be that the swelling at stomach it is something serious for the health of the affected person. Therefore, if the discomfort persists over time and other alarms appear, it will be necessary to see a doctor urgently, as long as the signs are the following 3: abrupt weight loss, fatigue and notable changes in appetite.

Taking into account the above, if these are presented symptom accompanied by the swelling In the stomach, we may be talking about health consequences such as irritable bowel syndrome, inflammatory bowel disease such as Crohn’s disease, food intolerance, and giardiasis.