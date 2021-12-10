Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story banned in the Middle East

This Thursday, December 9and premiered in Chilean cinemas West Side Story, Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of the musical classic. The film, which is already one of the most acclaimed of the year, arrives in Chile at the same time as in the rest of the world. Nevertheless, it won’t in the middle east

And it is that, as it happened with Eternals, the film was banned from distribution in multiple of these countries. The reason? 20th Century Fox and Disney declined to release a particular scene that is already causing controversy.

West Side Story banned in the Middle East

Once again, Disney is grappling with the Middle East because of one of its new movies. This time it’s about West side story, Steven Spielberg’s new movie that it will not hit theaters in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain.

The reason? A non-binary gender performer who appears in this new film. In the original version of West Side Story, was shown to Anybodys, a tomboy boy who wanted to be part of gangs. Nevertheless, in this version it was updated to be a trans character, played by someone of a non-binary gender.

Reportedly, Disney was asked to modify all the scenes where this character appeared and thus broadcast the film in the Middle East. Nevertheless, the production company would have refused and they preferred not to be part of these markets before editing the character and changing part of the story.

The West side story Steven Spielberg’s is not the only film that went through something similar. Previously, the MCU film, Eternals, was banned in these countries for having the first homosexual kiss in Marvel, with a homoparental family. Despite criticism, Marvel and Disney refused to edit it.

Despite missing these markets, West side story he’s off to a strong start with over $ 30 million in gross in his opening weekend. Plus, with more than 95% critical acclaim on Rotten Tomatoes, it’s going as a 2022 Oscars favorite.