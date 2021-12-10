Steven Spielberg: “I was very, very careful not to redo that classic”

Puerto Rico Metro had the opportunity to chat virtually with award-winning filmmaker Steven Spielberg, responsible for more than twenty contemporary classics that shaped generations (ET, Jurassic Park, Schindler’s List), on the occasion of the revival of the 1961 classic, West side story, the first musical he has directed in his prolific career.

The filmmaker who has explored most film genres (Jaws, Lincoln, Saving Private ryan) and that during the audition process for this film, he was visiting the island as part of the investigation for his new proposal, he spoke candidly about what is already considered one of the best films of 2021, and a version superior to its predecessor.

He had previously mentioned that since he saw the original film, he always wanted to work on its version or a new adaptation. So what was it you didn’t like about the original version that you thought you could repair or present better or from a different perspective?

“I love the original version.” I think it’s a great classic. But I was very, very careful not to redo that classic, I completely walked away from it. And I based my West Side Story on the original 1957 Broadway musical. We were inspired by the original musical and all the thousands of stage productions that have been produced in the last 64 years. I just felt that the West Side Story story, relevance, love, hate and division was much more relevant, even more today than it was in 1957. It’s my favorite American musical and it should be generational, it should be shared with people today. And I hope that in 20 or 25 years someone will make another West Side Story movie, to share with the generation of that moment.

As the son of Puerto Rican immigrants and born in New York, I must confess that I was a little concerned about the impact the original film had on my family and because he is my favorite filmmaker, but I was not only relieved when I saw the film, but excited. I was surprised how he took a classic and transformed it into something new, without losing its spirit or its essence. What gave you that confidence to make sure this version would correct the misrepresentation of Puerto Rican immigrants in the original film?

“Tony Kushner, who wrote the script for our version of West Side Story, and I investigated. We spend a lot of time at the Museum of Puerto Rico here in New York. We went to Puerto Rico. There we had a very frank and almost controversial conversation at the University of Puerto Rico with people who were concerned that we were not going to do well. We needed to get it right. And the first way we started to get it right was by honoring the Spanish language and not subtitling it, that Spanish and English were spoken and those who didn’t speak Spanish were inclined to try to understand what is being said. Another very important thing is that there is no Shark in the movie, both a boy or a girl, who is not from the Latino or Latinx community. We had 20 Puerto Rican actors and 50 actors who had never been in front of the camera. I’m never going to say anything bad about the 1961 movie, but the filmmakers only knew what they knew in those days. It was not a generation that recognized the importance of authenticity in diverse representation. But we have a responsibility in this age, in which people are more awake than ever, to honor that community and do it well this time.

They did a great job of research. One of the things that took me by surprise and confirmed that we were about to experience something new, was during the first musical sequence from the mural, the appointment and to be specific, the sung fragment of what Puerto Ricans know as the anthem. revolutionary. How did you get to this song and why did you decide to integrate it?

—It was very important that Puerto Ricans defended themselves against the Jets and against the partiality of White Lieutenant Schrank, who clearly opposes the Puerto Rican community and is on the side of the Jets. It was important that a hymn be sung, with which the Puerto Rican community was able to express its anger and its declaration of revolution against the Jets before the authorities and the Jets. And then Bernardo begins to sing La Borinqueña, and the rest of the Sharks join him in the hymn and that is when they made their claim to say that we need to be respected for who we are, where we come from, and what we represent. And that was very important for Tony Kushner and me, to bet on that claim, through La Borinqueña sung at full volume.

