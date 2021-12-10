Steven Spielberg: How much money does King Midas of Hollywood have and what he spends it on

But let’s get back to the megayacht. The Hollywood wizard acquired this 86-meter-long floating city for 156 million euros. On board, a spectacular cinema room, swimming pool, bar, library and lounge, chess area and cellar, several suites and capacity for 12 people plus the crew … Well, just this year has put it up for sale for 130 million euros because, it is speculated, he is looking for another more modern and perhaps less bulky model now that his children (his seven seas) no longer travel with him so much.

In 2013, he and his wife went around the world visiting some of the most famous locations for their films: North Africa, where he shot the first and third Indiana Jones; Shanghai, which served as the setting for The Sun’s empire; the Hawaiian island of Kauai, where it was filmed Jurassic Park and Sri Lanka, where he fell in love with his current wife during the filming of Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.

From the production company Dreamworks to the creation of videogames

After having directed and produced more than 100 feature films, the director has always (or almost always) known how to play his cards in the film and entertainment industry in general.

Co-Founder and Principal Partner of the film production company DreamWorks Studios, which he founded with his friends David Geffen and Jeffrey Katzenberg. They did so after obtaining a good sum by suing Disney. Years later sold the company, for $ 1.7 billion to Paramount, but even before, Spielberg opened with Microsoft a subsidiary of the company dedicated to creating video games, Dreamworks Interactive, and another for animation, DreamWorks Animation. The latter was sold to NBC Universal for 3.2 billion euros.

In the last two decades, and being –as he defines himself– “an eternal Peter Pan” and “a video game lover since the eighties” –his film Reader Player One he has numerous references to this world and to that time – a universe that has attracted him more and more, especially due to the succulent business figures that are handled.

Some of his films have been, in a way, transferred to video games with more or less success, such as the one by ET. In the 90s, he included his own image in a video game that was a film directing simulator but also failed miserably.

His first great triumph in this world would be Metal of Honor, inspired by the movie Save Private Ryan where he wanted to transfer to the maximum the historical context of World War II to the graphics – for which he hired a team of military advisers and historians who reviewed each graphic. When Electronic Arts bought Dreamworks Interactive, Spielberg continued working for them and signed three more games., although the latter was never developed.

Philanthropy, donations, foundations and others

Spielberg does not fulfill the profile of a filmmaker who does not move from his chair or expose what he thinks so as not to be uncomfortable. Quite the contrary, knowing his enormous influence on Hollywood, and on the planet in general, he says what he feels like. Hence, he organizes campaigns, donates large sums of money and founded organizations that are very much in line with the world in which he wants to live.