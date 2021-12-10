Steps to take advantage of the new Nintendo Switch Online Free Trial – Nintenderos

It seems that Nintendo Europe is offering a new Nintendo Switch Online 7-Day Free Trial for My Nintendo users. Here we bring you the steps you must follow to take advantage of it.

Nintendo of America has also launched a similar promotion, although you can also create a European account from any territory by following our tutorial. This is the message from Nintendo Europe:

Until January 9, 2022, you can get a 7-day free trial to #NintendoSwitchOnline on the website of #MyNintendo… Even if you’ve already enjoyed one before! Get your free trial: https: //t.co/zTmrCoiylb pic.twitter.com/834On5mief – Nintendo Spain (@NintendoES) December 9, 2021

The European trial lasts 7 days and does not require the use of My Nintendo Points. The offer ends january 9 and the steps to redeem it are the following:

1. Select “Redeem” here to receive a code.

2. When you redeem the reward, your code for the 7-day free trial will be displayed on that page.

3. To start your 7-day free trial, redeem the code on this page.

4. If you prefer, you can access the Nintendo eShop with your Nintendo Switch console and choose the option to redeem the code to start the free trial.

Please note that this reward code cannot be used with any Nintendo Account that already has an active individual or family membership to Nintendo Switch Online. Here you can check the status of your subscription.

Finally, we leave you with the details related to the automatic renewal of this test:

When you start your 7-day free trial subscription to Nintendo Switch Online, the automatic renewal of an individual subscription of one month (30 days) will be activated. If you activate automatic renewal for a subscription, it will automatically renew two days before the end of the current period. You can cancel the automatic renewal from Nintendo eShop at any time. Each time an automatic renewal occurs, its price will be deducted from your Nintendo eShop funds. If you do not have enough funds and you have not selected the “Only funds” option, the price of the automatic renewal will be paid with the credit card or PayPal account that has been registered for your Nintendo Account and has been established as the payment method for automatic renewal when it takes place. You can change the payment method for automatic renewal by accessing “Nintendo Switch Online” in the account information section that you will find in Nintendo eShop. The automatic renewal feature is not available for Nintendo Accounts of users under the age of 18. Please note that the country or region indicated on the Nintendo Account cannot be changed if an automatic renewal has been activated. To change your country or region settings, you must first cancel all automatic renewals. If you purchase or redeem a family subscription, the automatic renewal of any active individual subscriptions held by members of your family group will be canceled. However, the automatic renewal will not be canceled if those users already had an individual subscription or a family subscription with automatic renewal when they became members of the family group. For example, if a user has an individual subscription and joins a family group, they will need to cancel the automatic renewal of their individual subscription.

What do you think? Will you take advantage of it?

