Staying active can protect your brain as you age

Many of the participants died while the study was underway, and the researchers analyzed the stored brain tissues of 167 of them for continuous biochemical markers of microglial activity. In fact, they wanted to investigate whether it was seen that people’s microglia had been continuously overstimulated during their later years and this caused brain inflammation or if it had been able to decrease its activity again when necessary and attenuate, thus, the inflammation. The researchers also looked for distinctive biological marks of Alzheimer’s disease, such as the characteristic plaques and tangles that spread throughout the brain. They then cross-checked this information with that of people’s activity monitors.

They discovered a close relationship between activity and healthy microglia, especially in the parts of the brain that are involved in memory. The microglia of the most active elderly contained biochemical markers that indicated that the cells knew how to stop when necessary. But the microglia of sedentary participants showed signs of having gotten stuck in unhealthy overload during their later years. In general, inactive people also scored the lowest on tests of cognition.

However, perhaps most interestingly, these effects were greater in people whose brains showed signs of Alzheimer’s when they died, regardless of whether they had serious memory impairment while still alive. If these people had been inactive, their microglia tended to look quite dysfunctional and their memories tended to be inconsistent. But if people wandered frequently during the later years of their lives, their microglia almost always looked healthier, and many had not suffered significant memory loss in their later years. Your brain may have shown signs of Alzheimer’s, but your life and your cognitive ability didn’t.

What these findings indicate is that physical activity, by keeping microglia partly healthy, could delay or modify memory loss from Alzheimer’s in older people, explained Kaitlin Casaletto, associate professor of neurophysiology at the Center for Memory and Aging. from the University of California, San Francisco campus, who led the new study.

Encouragingly, to see these benefits, there was not much activity required, Casaletto explained. None of the participants had been running marathons in their later years. Few had formally exercised. “But there was a linear relationship” between how they were still and the health of their brain, he noted. “Their results were better the less time they sat, the longer they stood and the more they wandered.”

This study is important, said Mark Gluck, a professor of neuroscience at Rutgers University in New Jersey who was not involved in the study. The findings are “the first to use post-mortem analysis of brain tissue to show that a marker of inflammation in the brain, activation of microglia, appears to be the mechanism by which physical activity can reduce brain swelling and help protect you. against the cognitive damages of Alzheimer’s disease, ”he explained, although more research is needed in living people.

Also, no one believes that microglia are the only thing in the brain that is affected by activity, Casaletto said. He commented that physical activity modifies many other cells, genes and chemicals in the brain, and some of those effects may be more important than microglia in keeping our minds strong. The study also doesn’t prove that activity makes microglia work better, only that it is common for active people to have healthy microglia. Finally, it doesn’t tell us if our brains derive more benefits from being physically active when we are much less than 80 years old. But Casaletto, who is 36, says the study results prompt her to exercise.