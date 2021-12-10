Sofía Vergara, behind the success: a murdered brother, dangerous relationships with criminals and a war for frozen embryos

Sofía Vergara is one of the most popular and highest paid Latin actresses in Hollywood: “I’m not ashamed to say that I love making money” (Reuters)

In 2020, Sofía Vergara ended her reign on television after 11 years as Gloria Delgado in comedy “Modern Family” That launched her to fame and made her the highest paid actress on TV for years. In 2020 alone he earned more than USD 40 million. Off screen, the actress’s life was far from easy and she fought for her own happy ending. “I’m not afraid. I dont complain. Even when horrible things happen to me, I keep going, ”he once said. Behind his eternal smile there is a story of family suffering that took her away from Barranquilla, her beloved land.

The Latina, with her accent and marked roots, became an example of self-improvement and courage for the Hispanic community in the United States. Her journey to the top began on a beach in her country when she was discovered and offered to audition for a Pepsi commercial and ended as one of the most recognizable faces in Hollywood with four Emmy nominations. Being a single mother, she had to face a thyroid cancer with only 28 years, and suffered the murder of his older brother.

Fortunately, she chose to become one of the funniest women on the small screen. She has managed to overcome all adversities and makes the most of the opportunities that life offers her today, like her son Manolo, and her husband, Joe manganiello, with whom he says to live in an eternal honeymoon.

His brother was killed in an attempted kidnapping

Sofía Vergara’s brother was killed in an attempted kidnapping in 1998



Sofía Vergara moved to the United States and soon landed her first job as host of a travel show called “Fuera de Serie” for Telemundo in 1995. However, good luck did not last long for the actress, since his older brother, Rafael, 27, was murdered in 1998 in Barranquilla, Colombia: he went out one day without bodyguards and was shot during an attempted kidnapping. In an interview in 2019, the actress offered details about what happened: “It was a very dramatic event. We come from a successful family, and we knew he was an easy target for criminals. That’s why he always went with bodyguards. The only day he went out alone, he was shot and killed. It was absolutely devastating. “

“It was a nightmare. My mother stayed after that like a zombie”He said in a 2011 interview with the magazine For the. Sofía could not escape the drama that surrounded Rafael’s death. In 2013, the National Enquirer claimed that Vergara had hired a private investigator to learn the true reason for her brother’s murder. Nevertheless, the Colombian denied it. “This is not news. This is disrespectful. We know everything we need to know about my brother’s death”He declared on Twitter.

After the tragic event, Sofía decided that her mother, her sister Verónica and her younger brother Julio went to live with her in Miami. “I wanted to be with the family, so I bought a big house and we all started living together.“He explained in Parade magazine. “When bad things happen to you, you just have to breathe deeply and move on, if not for yourself, for everyone you love.”

Rafael Vergara left a daughter, Claudia Daniela, whom he had with Claudia Elena Renteria. The 27-year-old has gained fame thanks to the fact that she is very similar to her famous aunt Sofía, she is also very close to her and accompanies her to various events.

In 2011 his other brother, Julio, was deported to Colombia after being arrested in the United States“After Rafael’s death, Julio had a bad time,” the actress told the press. “They were very close,” he added. Instead of concentrating on his studies at the University in Michigan, he began using cocaine and alcohol. It was heartbreaking for her to see a loved one become addicted. “Now he is another person. Seeing someone destroying themselves for 10 years, little by little, that is the worst punishment ”, declared to the magazine For the.

Dangerous romances

Sofia Vergara and Chris Paciello (The Grosby Group)

At just 18 years old, and while studying dentistry and working as a model, she married José González, her high school boyfriend. At 20 he had a son with him and a year later they divorced. The actress has a good relationship with her ex-husband and Manolo’s father. Even he stays at home when he’s in the States, but he has another ex-partner who he’s probably not that close to. After settling in Miami, they say he had a relationship with the Spanish singer Enrique Iglesias and then with a much darker man: Chris Paciello.

Born Christian Ludwigsen, Paciello owned several Miami clubs in the 1990s. He was linked to the mob and participated in the car theft ring. “The Untouchables”. Among his famous friends were Madonna and Puff Daddy. According to Vanity Fair, Vergara was his “more serious relationship”. He was accused of participating in a robbery in which a woman was murdered in February 1993. According to Page Six, the actress offered her house to pay the bail. He ended up in jail in 2000 after pleading guilty and in September 2006, he was released after serving six years in prison. On March 6, 2012, Paciello opened a new restaurant, Bianca, at the Delano Hotel in South Beach. “I am sorry for the mistakes I have made in the past. I am working hard to build a new life for myself. “

Sofía Vergara with former Colombian drug lord Andrés Lopéz Lopéz (The Grosby Group)

Vergara was also romantically linked to the former Colombian drug lord Andrés Lopéz Lopéz, known in the world of organized crime as “Florecita, who took advantage of the years he spent behind bars to write. In 2009 the actress and the author of the book “El cartel de los sapos” were portrayed walking hand in hand through the Big Apple. She denied the romance to the media, but he described the star of the sitcom “Modern Family” as “A wonderful woman I sincerely love” .

A year later, she started dating Nick loeb, member of a wealthy family. On New Years Eve 2012, he starred in a violent and scandalous fight with a man who pushed his girlfriend. The couple was in the Story club, owned by Paciello, who had already been released from prison, and things ended badly, according to one version due to Loeb’s jealousy. Vergara ended up on the floor, her dress torn.

“He wants to kill my daughters”

Businessman Nick Loeb is in a legal battle against Colombian star Sofía Vergara over the embryos they frozen in 2013 (Reuters)

Sofía Vergara has been romantically linked to some dangerous men, but her biggest battle to date is with the businessman and ex-fiancé Nick loeb. Vergara and Loeb are still in a legal dispute over the embryos the couple froze in 2013 while they were still together.

The battle began when Loeb sued Vergara for custody of the embryos in 2014, with the alleged intention of implanting them in the uterus of another woman in order to fulfill his wish to become a father. She intends to destroy them.

“I have two daughters. When you have embryos 50% are hers and 50% mine “said Loeb, who also explained that with current technology he knows the sex of the embryos, which, he assured, both decided to call Isabella and Emma.

Loeb’s legal team initially filed the lawsuit in California and later abandoned it in order to establish residency for the embryos in the state of Louisiana. since the law there confers personality on the embryos and prohibits their property or destruction and requires that any dispute in relation to their future be resolved in “the best of their interests.” Justice has not yet been decided.

Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara (AFP)

His sentimental journey ends, for now, with the actor Joe manganiello, whom she met while still with Loeb at a White House dinner. “I couldn’t take my eyes off her, ”said the actor. Vergara was engaged at the time, but when Manganiello found out the relationship ended, he asked his “Modern Family” co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson for her number. Six months later, he proposed to her and they were married in November 2015.

A complex rise to stardom

was the highest paid actress in 2020, surpassing performers like Angelina Jolie and Gal Gadot, rivals from the world of cinema (AP)

Although Sofía Vergara’s fame may seem like it came quickly due to the instant success of “Modern Family,” it didn’t. The Colombian accent that is part of her charm was also an obstacle for her in her early days. “You can’t compare the opportunities an actress with an American accent has. When I get 10 scripts a week, I get two a month”, He explained to The Hollywood Reporter In 2010. When she started acting, she hired a coach to try to help her get rid of her accent. “But my auditions were getting worse because I was forgetting to act and focusing on pronunciations. “

Former ABC president Steve McPherson believed in her and kept her on the network even after two failed comedies: “Hot Properties” in 2005 and “Knights Of Prosperity” in 2007. McPherson’s loyalty to Vergara resulted in that “Modern Family” co-creators Chris Lloyd and Steve. Levitan wrote the role of Gloria Delgado, specifically for her. The rest was history and millions.

During her interview with the outlet, she admitted that while being an immigrant is “very difficult,” she is grateful for all the opportunities she has found in the US. “It is a country that has given me the opportunity to raise my family, work and earn money.”

Was the highest paid actress in 2020, outperforming its movie rivals as the pandemic slashed Hollywood’s box office revenue, according to the annual list of Forbes. With $ 43 million pocketed in the last 12 months, the Colombian – in second place last year – was ahead on the podium of Angelina Jolie (35 million) and the Israeli Gal Gadot (31 million). At 48 he won $ 500,000 per episode of “Modern Family” and as a jury of “America’s Got Talent” it was guaranteed “at least $ 10 million per season”, Not counting his various advertising contracts, according to the magazine.

