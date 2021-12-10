So you can customize the notifications of your chats

WhatsApp makes available to its users a function that will avoid confusing the notifications of every conversation. If it has happened to you that you are in many groups and you cannot recognize from which a new message has arrived, this tool will make it easier for you to know.

The steps to be able to customize the notifications of your chats are very simple, you just have to do the following:

Enter WhatsApp and make sure it is up to date. Enter the group or chat for which you want to embody the notification. On the upper right side you will find three dots, there select the option “Personalize notifications”.

There it will allow you to choose the tone, the type of vibration and even the color that you want the notification to have. After performing this action, it will be easier for you to know from which chat you are receiving the messages.

You can do this regardless of whether your cell phone has an Android or iOS operating system.

Notifications settings

Not only can you customize them, there are many other things that can help you prevent them from becoming annoying or disappear completely, what you can do with WhatsApp notifications is:

Activate or deactivate conversation tones for incoming and outgoing messages.

Choose the notification ringtone

Choose the duration of the vibration

Use high priority notifications (Only available for Android 5). If you disable this tool, WhatsApp notifications will appear at the bottom of the screen.

You can also silence notifications, to do so you just have to follow these steps:

Open the chat or group from which you want to mute notifications Touch the contact’s name Click on “mute notifications” Select how long you want to silence them and click “ok”

You can deactivate this option at the time you decide and although the messages will continue to appear in the status bar, your cell phone will stop ringing.