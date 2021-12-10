Silent Hill Creator Announces Slitterhead, Outlandish Action Horror Game

Bokeh Game Studio has unveiled its first video game at The Game Awards 2021. The studio led by Keiichiro Toyama, director of the first Silent Hill, but also of Forbidden Siren and Gravity Rush, has been working on Slitterhead, a project that they have uncovered with a first look in the form of a trailer, which you can see in this news.

Slitterhead, which will feature the music by Akira Yamaoka, the Silent Hill musician, will not abandon his roots. However, the title shows a different aspect from a conventional survival horror. There are monsters, there is blood, there are powers, but the visual aspect anticipates a greater degree of ease.

The title began its development with the PC in mind, although the team wants to reach “as many consoles as possible.” Its launch? Don’t expect it before 2023.

Halo Infinite, winner of the Player’s Voice at the TGA 2021

The public has spoken and has a favorite. We flew to a galaxy beyond to welcome a winner who just made landfall, the Master Chief. Halo Infinite, the long-awaited video game from 343 Industries, has just debuted on Xbox and PC consoles. Throughout several rounds, which began on December 5, the shooter has been consolidating its position as users’ favorite, but how has it done if its official launch was on December 8?

The main reason is that after the event dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the platform, Xbox announced that multiplayer free-to-play it would be available right after. Despite appearing under the seal of a beta, It already had all the contents of the release version. Therefore, the product has been eligible.

Halo Infinite was planned for the end of 2020, with the idea that its launch would coincide with the arrival of Microsoft’s next-generation consoles, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. However, 343 Industries announced that it needed more time to be able to offer a game with the required quality. A year later, the new Master Chief is here, though timportant functionalities are still missing like Forge mode or Co-op Campaign. The promise is that these features will be rolled out next year.