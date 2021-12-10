Mexican Sergio Pérez left a good impression in the first rehearsals for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, finishing fourth

The Dutchman Max Verstappen (Red Bull), leader of the F1 World Cup, with the same points (369.5) but with a win more than the seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), was the fastest this Friday in the first free practice for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix -the last of the championship-, in Yas Marina, where the Englishman marked the third time of the session; and the Spanish Fernando Alonso (Alpine) and Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) registered sixth and ninth, respectively, in the timesheets.

Mexican Sergio Pérez finished fourth in the first tests in Abu Dhabi. Getty Images

Verstappen covered, in the best of his 23 laps, the 5,281 meters of the recently ‘retouched’ track of the United Arab Emirates in one minute, 25 seconds and nine thousandths, 196 less than the Finn Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes), who turned 27 times; and with a 346 advantage over Hamilton, who repeated the track 25 times; In an uneventful test that Mexican Sergio Pérez (Red Bull) finished with the fourth time and in which all signed their best time with the soft tire.

‘Checo’, who will finish fourth in the World Cup – since Bottas’ third place is mathematically unattainable and his is not in danger either – did 24 laps and in the best of them he was 354 behind his teammate. In a session that concluded with 27 degrees Celsius ambient and 38 on the track; That was not entirely significant, since both qualifying and the race will start in the afternoon and will be resolved at night; and that the Spanish Alonso and Sainz finished with the sixth and ninth time, respectively.

The Asturian double world champion, tenth in the championship – who on the rear wing of his Alpine (like his French teammate Esteban Ocon, eleventh in the first free practice) replaced the name of his team with that of ‘El Plan’ – gave 26 laps to Yas Marina; and in the best of them he was six tenths behind the young Dutch star, who is seeking his first title at the age of 24: twelve less than his English rival, who is aiming for an unprecedented eighth title at Yas Marina.

The talented driver from Madrid, seventh in a World Championship that can finish fifth, turned the same times as his compatriot and in his best attempt he was 877 thousandths behind Verstappen’s time, with whom he shared the team (Toro Rosso, now Alpha Tauri) when both made their F1 debuts in 2015.

English Jack Aitken participated in the rehearsal, who took the wheel of the Williams of his compatriot George Russell, who next year will be a Mercedes driver. Aitken set the seventeenth time, two seconds and four tenths behind ‘Mad Max’.

The second free training session will start at five in the afternoon (two, in Spanish peninsular time: 13:00 GMT); and it will conclude at night and with artificial light.

– Time table of the first free practice for the Abu Dhabi GP:

.1. Max Verstappen NED Red Bull 1: 25.009

.2. Valtteri Bottas FIN Mercedes at 0.196

.3. Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes at 0.346

.4. Sergio Pérez MEX Red Bull at 0.354

.5. Yuki Tsunoda JPN Alpha Tauri at 0.369

.6. Fernando Alonso ESP Alpine at 0.616

.7. Pierre Gasly FRA Alpha Tauri at 0.813

.8. Charles Leclerc MON Ferrari at 0.837

.9. Carlos Sainz ESP Ferrari at 0.877

10. Sebastian Vettel GER Aston Martin at 0.998

11. Esteban Ocon FRA Alpine at 1,016

12. Lando Norris GBR McLaren at 1,114

13. Kimi Raikkonen FIN Alfa Romeo at 1,180

14. Antonio Giovinazzi ITA Alfa Romeo at 1,400

15. Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin at 1,599

16. Daniel Ricciardo AUS McLaren at 1,667

17. Jack Aitken GBR Williams at 2,472

18. Nicholas Latifi CAN Williams at 2,478

19. Mick Schumacher GER Haas at 2,689

20. Nikita Mazepin RUS Haas at 3,296.