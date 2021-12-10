Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II thrills with its new gameplay trailer at The Game Awards

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II has reappeared in a big way at The Game Awards 2021 gala. Ninja Theory and Xbox Game Studios have presented an extensive new gameplay trailer, the longest to date, which shows us not only the spectacular graphics of the video game, but also the new playable approach of a title that will pick up the wake of the first title.

What’s new from the creators of Heavenly Sword, Enslaved: Odyssey to the West or Bleeding Edge is being developed with Epic Games’ ambitious new graphics engine, Unreal Engine 5. This time we see a much more changed and adult Senua facing a giant. We leave you with the video below. And if, it’s gameplay, it’s not cinematic.

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II It will arrive exclusively for Xbox Series consoles, Xbox Cloud Gaming and Windows 10 PC with simultaneous launch on Xbox Game Pass from day one.

Out of stock of PS5 and Xbox Series: problems will continue in 2022

The lack of units for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S consoles will continue to be a constant throughout the first months of 2022. According to AMD CEO Lisa Su, supply shortages will improve from the second half of 2022. Similarly, Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, has warned his community of players that the lack of stock will last well into next year.

The main problem is that the production of the CPUs and GPUs of the new consoles is kept at a manufacturing rate below demand, added to the large number of technological customers requesting these chips for the manufacture of mobile phones, vehicles , graphics cards, consoles … If all goes well, in the second half of 2022 there will be a relief in the distribution chains.

Meanwhile, even the Nintendo Switch OLED is taking a hit and Nintendo has already slightly lowered its sales forecast for next year.

The Game Awards has left us dozens of ads, as expected. In addition to the Game of the Year (GOTY) being revealed, we’ve had many surprises and reveals. You can know everything in detail through this link.