Selena Gomez returns with new season of ‘Only Murders in the Building’ and Cara Delevingne joins

One of this year’s revelation series, “Only Murders in the Building”, prepares its long-awaited return to the Hulu platform with the filming of the episodes that will make up the second season.

This funny television fiction, starring Martin Short, Steve Martin and Selena Gomez, has received the applause of the critics and the public, thus becoming one of the great successes of the subscription service. Therefore, it is not entirely surprising that its producers and the cast have thrown all the meat on the spit so that the next chapters live up to expectations.

Among the novelties that the plot will offer on its return to the small screen, the presence of Cara delevingne: the British model turned actress who has already starred in films such as “Valerian” and “Suicide Squad”, although the truth is that her role as a performer has traditionally generated mixed feelings.

In any case, the mannequin is also one of the best friends that Selena has in the world of entertainment, so at the moment they are both having a great time on the recording set. “Yesterday we had our first working day together… It’s all so much fun. We couldn’t stop laughing out loud. Is that we know each other so well“, Selena has celebrated in conversation with the news portal ‘Extra’.

