Selena Gomez has the most chic laid-back look with a pink sweatshirt and combat boots – New Woman

After the success of the series Only Murders In The Building, Selena Gomez returned to the sets to film the second season of the popular mystery comedy show.

The actress and her co-stars in fiction, Martin Short and Steve Martin, began to record the new installment of the exciting original production of Hulu last December 1st.

Since then, l29-year-old star He has not only been demonstrating his great acting talent and dedication at the project locations in the city of New York.

It has also become a true fashion inspiration with the costumes of his character, Mabel Mora, for the new adventures that will live in the unpublished plot.

He did so this December 8 while filming one of the sequences of the second season with a comfortable and casual style ideal for winter.

Selena Gomez conquers in a look winter with jeans and combat boots

Gomez was captured by paparazzi this Wednesday during the filming of a scene in front of the New York State Supreme Court jAlong with the legends of comedy, Martin and Shorts; reported Daily mail

In the middle of the filming, the interpreter of Rare he looked sensational in a effortless chic look composed of a pink hoodie oversize and the classics skinny jeans blacks.

The combination of these clothes was quite simple, but the wardrobe team took it upon themselves to elevate it to the cool with your footwear: Dr. Martens combat boots in black leather.

A pair of classic lace-up boots They are infallible to give endow tons of style up to looks simpler. This was evidenced by Selena in Mabel’s skin on this occasion.

The outfit of the famous to embody the famous inhabitant of the Arconia was complemented with elegant and basic medium gold earrings as the only accessory.

Regarding the beauty look, the luminaire looked radiant wasting her natural beauty with her hair tied in a casual ponytail and very fresh makeup.

During the filming, the businesswoman was also photographed wearing a glamorous black velvet maxi coat to protect yourself from the cold of the Big Apple during breaks.

Also in the middle of the cuts, Selena could be seen smiling widely as he chatted with his classmates and held a bag of evidence for the day’s sequence.

The look at Only muders in the building courtesy of the paparazzi

The scene in question that was filmed this Wednesday seemed hilarious. First, it jumped out Short walking down the court stairs very happy together with his more discreet companions.

At the same time, as the trio descended the steps, a crowd of extras embodying reporters surrounded them to try to obtain his statements, apparently, of what happened in court.

No release date yet, Only Murders In The Building 2 It has generated high expectations and the public cannot wait to find out what happened to the main shortlist after the unexpected end of the first part.

Such hopes have been raised with glimpses of action on set – courtesy of the paparazzi – and the addition of new faces to the cast of the hit Hulu, such as the actress and model Cara Delevingne.