Scientists capture in a star a mega eruption of energy never recorded in the solar system

The star named EK Draconis looks a lot like what the center of our planetary system looked like billions of years ago.

A group of scientists captured in a star a mega eruption of energy of a magnitude never recorded in the solar system. Although the event occurred in 2020, the specialists published the results of their analysis this December 9 in the journal Nature Astronomy.

It is the star called EK Draconis, located 111 light years in the constellation Draco, which is approximately the same size as the Sun, but is younger. Have only 100 million years compared to about 4.6 billion years from the center of our planetary system.

The team, led by specialists from the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan, observed EK Draconis over 32 nights in the winter and spring of 2020. Finally, on April 5, they were lucky enough to see a super flare followed by an ejection. coronal mass.

Although the researchers managed to capture only the first pass of the ejection, its velocity was already close to 500 kilometers per second. In total, the EK Draconis wave ejected a cloud of red-hot plasma with a mass that was 10 times greater than any coronal mass ejection thrown by the Sun.

Should we be on alert?

“Coronal mass ejections can have a serious impact on Earth and human society. […] This type of large mass ejection could, theoretically, also occur in our Sun “, warned the astrophysicist and one of the authors of the study Yuta Notsu, quoted in a statement from the University of Colorado Boulder (USA). Thus, If such a coronal mass ejection hit the Earth, it could burn satellites in orbit and put the electrical networks out of service.

Notsu detailed that similar observations would enrich the available knowledge about how such stellar events could have affected Earth and even Mars “for billions of years.”