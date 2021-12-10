Sambueza leaves Toluca and hopes to extend his career

The Argentinian Rubens Sambueza, who with 37 years is not considering retirement, announced his departure from Toluca, where he played the two tournaments in 2021 and the player with the most assists returned of Mexican soccer.

“Today is my turn say goodbye to the club. It only remains for me to thank all my colleagues and managers for this timeshare. I always gave myself to the maximum and gave my best, “wrote the former River Plate player on his Instagram account.

Sambueza consolidated in the tournament Opening 2020, at the beginning of his second stage in Toluca, as the attack generator.

In the last three tournaments with Toluca, Neuquén played 54 games, scored five goals and distributed 18 assists.

Sambueza was the leader in passes to goal in the Clausura 2021 and the Apertura 2021, with six assists in each, confirming that the important thing is not age but being strong mentally.

“I think it happens more through motivation. They may or may not be many years old, but the mental demand has to be the same as when one debuted, that is how goals are set. I always give myself because the attitude of going forward is an identity, in addition to do not lower your arms“He explained in an interview in 2020.

Rubens Sambueza had a contract with him Toluca until the end of the next tournament, the Clausura 2022 that will start in January, but the new red coach, Ignacio Ambriz, decided to do without the Argentine.

“I want to thank all the workers of the institution for the respect and of course all the fans for the love they always have,” added the South American in his farewell to the Toluca, in which between his first stage, from Clausura 2017 to Apertura 2018, and this second, he totaled 127 games, 21 goals and 39 assists.

Sambueza hopes that her positive present will persuade other directors of Mexico or from other parts of the world of acquiring it, despite the fact that he turned 38 in January, an age at which several players are already retired.

With information from EFE