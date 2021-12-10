Sam Asghari: the hidden secrets of Britney Spears boyfriend

Sam asghari, is he boyfriend of the queen of pop Britney Spears and very few know, for example, that it was featured in a Fifth Harmony video clip. However, it has other dark secrets and some other curiosities. Find out.

Sam asghari He was born in Tehran (Iran) and, although he is very handsome and already has his life well organized, he is only 26 years old. Yes, he was born in 1994. Sam played professional rugby for many years in high school and college. Meanwhile, he studied criminal justice at Pierce College in Los Angeles. Finally, he decided to follow the world of fitness.

Lately, and maybe because Britney Spears He has been in the eye of all eyes since he regained his freedom (with respect to his father’s tutoring), the handsome and charming man cannot be seen on the networks boyfriend.

Sam asghariIn addition to everything mentioned above, he is a model, coach and actor. Very recently he just spoke with his opinion about the queen of pop, Britney Spears. The fact is that both have become “figures” that monopolize many more looks than usual.

However, although it has always been kept in mind -through the singer’s networks-, it seems that the ‘fandom’ now shows much more their love and that can be seen in the comments of the photos in which they see the 2 together.

SOURCE: THE COUNTRY

Some of the curiosities that have come to light from Sam asghari they can come as a bit of a surprise. Lately, he has been doing very well with his specialized sports business. Your company has its own website where it sells products and is called Asghari Fitness.

Through its Instagram, you can see pictures of moments where he works as a personal trainer. He has just launched a very effective program where, for just $ 9 a week, he prepares a diet and a plan adapted to each body and goal.

SOURCE: Salseo

Many do not know yet, but Sam and Britney met during video clip recording ‘Slumber Party’. Before the day was out, the handsome and daring coach asked the singer to exchange their phones. So it was that he himself told it in an interview with Men’s Health.

These are some hidden secrets, although since she is a model and has a body that does not go unnoticed, she appears in the video clip of Fifth Harmony ‘Work from home’. Safety pin! You’ve seen?