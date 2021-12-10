Rubens Sambueza confirmed his departure from Toluca

Rubens Sambueza is already 37 years old and could be close to leaving Toluca at the end of Guard1anes 2021 (Photo: Instagram / @ sambueza_1984)

In 2016, Rubens Sambueza came to Toluca with the illusion of shining again in a club in the MX League. The player quickly became one of the fans’ favorites. Despite being over 37 years old, Sambu he ran the entire court, recovered and above all, created and scored. Today, December 9, 2021, the Argentine midfielder said goodbye to the Red Devils through his Twitter account.

A few days ago it was announced to Ignacio Ambriz as the new helmsman of the scarlet team. His arrival was very well received by the fanatic devil, however, there was something that did not delight everyone. It was speculated that Ambriz had communicated to Sambueza that he did not count on him for the near future of the club. Given this, there was talk of the player’s departure, so today, with his farewell, it seems an imminent event.

“Today I have to say goodbye to the club !! I can only thank all my colleagues and managers for this timeshare. I always gave myself to the maximum and did my best. Thank all the workers of the institution for their respect. And of course to all the fans for the love of always. They will always be in my heart“Wrote the player, accompanied by a photo of an illustration of Sambueza entering what appears to be hell.

Thus culminate four seasons in which Rubens Sambueza defended the colors of hell. Total, played 96 games with the painting of Toluca, he scored 18 goals and handed out 28 assists. Unfortunately for him, he was unable to lift any trophies with the team, yet he excelled on the pitch as captain and player. In fact, during the current Grita México 2021 tournament, he was the second soccer player with the most scoring chances created with 18.

Although he is close to his 38th birthday, Rubens’ retirement seems far off. The last tournament he played 14 games, all as a starter, and did not show signs of physical problems to run the field. On the contrary, as already mentioned, he was one of the most decisive players in the MX League. In fact, since his departure was speculated, there have already been rumors of clubs interested in taking over the Argentine’s services.

In the first instance, his possible return to America was ruled out. Afterwards, an interest from Cruz Azul and Pumas was handled, however, the clubs with the greatest possibility of trying to get the services of Sambueza are Necaxa, Xolos and Mazatlán.

The first Mexican soccer team to which Rubens Sambueza arrived was Pumas, in a distant 2007. On that occasion, the player arrived from River plate, but had a supporting performance on the varsity team. He was only one season and emigrated to soccer in Brazil, with the Flamengo.

Shortly after, in the 2009 season, he reached Tecos students, where he was the undisputed starter. His performance with that team served to attract the attention of the America, a team that signed him in 2012 and with which he has experienced his greatest successes in national football. With the eagles, managed to be champion on two occasions of the MX LeagueHe also raised the Concacaf Champions League.

Then he went to the Tuzos del Pachuca for a season and finally arrived in Toluca. Thus closes ─until now─, Rubens Sambueza’s career in Mexican soccer, with a broad journey that exceeds a decade of action. For now, the chorizo ​​fans dismissed him with compliments, ensuring that he will be missed at the institution.

