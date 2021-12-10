Rossy Luque de Martínez starts the “Community Health and Well-being” program in the Vuelta de las Yeguas and Mata del Abra ejidos

ALTAMIRA, TAMAULIPAS.- Heart commitments crystallize upon reaching every corner of the Altamira municipality and with the Community Health and Well-being program, the president of the DIF System Rossy Luque de Martínez launches every action that is carried out in favor of the vulnerable population, in this sense in the Mata del Abra and Vuelta de las Yeguas ejidos.

It was in the Mata del Abra ejido, where the head of the Community Health and Well-being program Nabor Segura Ponce, explained that this strategy stipulates seven components: self-care, healthy and local eating, recreation and free time management, risk management, habitable spaces. sustainability, sustainability and solidarity economy.

In her message, the president of the organization, Rossy Luque de Martínez said that every day Altamira rises with hope and as a municipality of opportunities for all families from all corners, “I thank you with all my heart for the trust you placed in my husband, Armando Martínez, because they believed in a true change and transformation, I appreciate the trust they place in a servant, I assure you that together the people and the government we will make this area stronger than ever, thanks to the talent and capacity of men and women. women, with these supplies of equipment and supplies we guarantee that they have the resources to continue generating value in society ”.

Similarly, the program began in the Vuelta de las Yeguas ejido, setting up three of the seven components with the delivery of tools for the Pastry and Beauty course, through CEDIF; likewise, a first aid kit in which a workshop will also be implemented by Civil Protection personnel and the delivery of sports equipment for the subject of free time management.

On behalf of the beneficiaries, they thanked the families of the rural area of ​​Altamira, of the Mata del Abra ejido, Mr. Benigno Yáñez and Lombarda Castillo Cervantes of Vuelta de las Yeguas for their support; They accompanied Rossy Luque de Martínez, Rosa Elena Martínez Luque, president of youth volunteering, the general director of the DIF System, Queila Reyes Orta, councilor Nora Hilda Sánchez, teachers from the Center for Integral Family Development and inhabitants of the communities visited in the program running.