Rita Moreno, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Eugenio Derbez and Demián Bichir were honored by the Critics Choice

Rita Moreno, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Demián Bichir and Eugenio Derbez were some of the filmmakers honored this Thursday at the first edition of the Celebration of Latino Cinema Awards, organized by the Critics Choice Association (CCA).

Moreno received the title of “icon of Latin cinema” two days before her 90th birthday, which also coincides with the premiere in the United States of the new version of “West Side Story”, a film with which she became the first Latina in win an Oscar in 1962.

In the virtual ceremony, the actress stated that “she never planned to become an icon” but that when she was young, “dreaming was her only chance.”

After his participation in the first film adaptation of the musical, Moreno managed to be one of the 16 people in the world with an “EGOT” (winner of an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony).

“We have an obligation to open doors to others, it is unacceptable to be the only one in something,” said the star.

Demián Bichir received the Lifetime Achievement Award. The award was presented to him by Chris Weitz. (Reform Agency)

The Los Angeles film critics association, Critics Choice Association (CCA), held for the first time an awards gala dedicated to Latino cinema in Hollywood, which has had one of its best years thanks to titles such as “Encanto”, “West Side Story ”,“ In the Heights ”or“ Language Lessons ”.

In addition to Moreno, the group awarded the director, actor and composer of Puerto Rican origin Lin-Manuel Miranda an award for the avant-garde, since he is behind three of the most outstanding titles of this season: “Tick, Tick… ​​Boom!”, “In the Heights” and the Broadway musical “Hamilton,” which was recently adapted for television.

“I started writing stories because I was afraid that in the cinema and theater there would not be people like me,” explained Miranda.

Eugenio Derbez received the Supporting Actor Award for his role in CODA. The award was presented to him by Eva Longoria. (Reform Agency)

“For me, the real joy is seeing incredibly talented people have the opportunity to shine,” he added.

The tributes also went to the Mexican Demián Bichir, lifetime achievement award, and the team of the film “Vivo”, which includes Gloria Estefan, Alex Lacamoire, Juan de Marcos, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Ynairaly Simo, recognized for their contribution to film music.

The list of winners was completed by director Reinaldo Marcus Green, actors Clifton Collins Jr. and Eugenio Derbez, actresses Olga Merediz and Natalie Morales and, finally, director Tatiana Huezo.

Lin-Manuel Miranda received the Visionary Award. The award was presented to him by Robin de Jesús. (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Awards Awarded

• Rita Moreno received the Icon Award. The award was presented to him by Gloria Estefan & Emilio Estefan.

• Demián Bichir received the Lifetime Achievement Award. The award was presented to him by Chris Weitz.

• Lin-Manuel Miranda received the Visionary Award. The award was presented to him by Robin de Jesús.

• Reinaldo Marcus Green received the Director’s Award for the film King Richard. The award was presented by King Richard star Aunjanue Ellis.

• Clifton Collins Jr. received the actor award for his starring role in the upcoming movie Jockey. Don Cheadle presented him with the award.

• Olga Merediz received the actress award for her role in In the Heights. The award was presented to him by Jon M. Chu.

• Eugenio Derbez received the Supporting Actor Award for his role in CODA. The award was presented to him by Eva Longoria.

• The creative team behind Netflix’s Vivo, which includes Gloria Estefan, Alex Lacamoire, Juan de Marcos, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Ynairaly Simo, received the Film Music Award. The award was presented by Andy García.

• Tatiana Huezo received the International Film Award for her latest feature film, Prayers for the Stolen. The award was presented by Gregory Nava.

• Natalie Morales received a special honor award. The award was presented by Michaela Watkins.