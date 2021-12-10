Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, among the most powerful women in the world – El Financiero

On the occasion of the end of the year, the rankings and counts begin to be present to know the highlights of 2021, and the one produced by the specialized magazine Forbes USA is no exception, since for 18 years it has drawn up a list of the 100 most powerful women in the world, and in this list appear names like that of Rihanna, Taylor Swift and Beyoncé, some of the most popular singers and businesswomen in recent years.

To choose each of the occupants, the specialized publication took into account aspects such as their income and the total amount of money that your belongings amount to, media mentions, the impact who has had their work or work in their respective companies / organizations, and spheres of influence. In addition to this, their position and actions on the subject of COVID-19 were also analyzed.

Within this year’s list are 40 executive directors (the most since 2015, which in sum broke a record of $ 3.3 billion in revenue; approximately 21 billion pesos), 19 heads of state, an immunologist (for its importance in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic) and, for the first time in more than a decade, a new number one, who would bet on a new era of world leaders.

The most powerful women in the music industry

Taylor Swift

In this ranking it is located in the position number 78. One of the most important feats not only for her, but for the music industry in general was to regain the rights to one of her most important albums and release a re-recording of it: ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)‘It became his 10th album to reach number one on the Billboard 200. He has also used his influence to call for support for the Equality Act with his 2019 single’You need to calm down‘.

Beyoncé

Occupies the position number 76 on the list. His inclusion is due, among others, to his tour ‘On The Run II‘, accompanied by her husband Jay-Z, during which she raised approximately five million dollars (about 10 million pesos) per night, for a total of more than 250 million dollars.

They have it in the singer since in April 2019 he launched ‘Homecoming‘, a live album and Netflix special about her groundbreaking 2018 performance at Coachella. And in April this year, Beyoncé announced a new partnership with Adidas to relaunch her ‘Ivy Pa’ sportswear line, which also places her as a great entrepreneur.

Rihanna

The icon of music and beauty reached the position number 68 from the list of the most powerful women in the world. She recently became a billionaire thanks to the success of her cosmetic line Fenty BeautyAs it generated more than $ 550 million in revenue in 2020, and this comprises most of its fortune.

It also has a 30 percent stake in the lingerie line. ‘Savage x Fenty‘, which raised money at a valuation of $ 1 billion in February 2021.