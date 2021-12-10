Rihanna lowers the zipper and shows off charms for the cameras | INSTAGRAM

The beautiful Barbadian singer, Rihanna, has shown that she has very unusual love tastes, I am sorry on several occasions some clothes that impress any Internet user, much more those who are not used to it.

On this occasion the businesswoman found you wearing a nice Swimwear with zippers on the front, which left his fans open-mouthed and made them share this video on a fan account, receiving thousands of likes.

In the video we can see how the artist is watching the camera and flirting for those people who came to see this piece of content, a clip that, although it lasts only a few seconds, manages to reflect her great security and especially that attractive figure that his followers enjoy it so much.

His swimsuit is red and, as we already mentioned, he has some closures that caused the temperature of the Internet users to rise exponentially, much more when she decided to move the opening of said accessories.

It is not very common that we see this type of designs and much less in the top of a swimsuit, but it does not seem strange to us that Rihanna has shown off this garment, much less that you have done it in such an intense video.

Rihanna is always ready for the cameras to do their job and share her great beauty.



In case you still do not find out, Rihanna has one of the most important catwalks in the world, Savage x Fenty, which is transmitted by Amazon Prime Video and which already has 3 volumes in case you like to go enjoy.

These catwalks have been considered one of the best of all time, so Rihanna is very proud to have made this incredible proposal to the world of fashion and that it has worked, taking advantage of the popularity that music gave her to make this one. which is one of his greatest passions.

The Barbadian recently made an announcement, released eight vinyl records for sale and confessed that she is not retired from music, so she gave her followers great hope that perhaps very soon they will have a comeback that they have been waiting for more than five years.