Rihanna and other billionaire women in the world – People – Culture

There are outstanding women anywhere in the world. Some of them stand out in the field of business. In that sense, they have been recognized by ‘Forbes’ magazine as billionaire and powerful.

In fact, the aforementioned medium continually draws up a list where it brings together businesswomen, singers and presenters noted for their fortunes.

We tell you which are the women with the highest capital, according to the list prepared by ‘Forbes’.

Françoise Bettencourt Meyers

It is the woman more wealthy of the world, according to the 2021 list.

Francoise Bettencourt Meyers is 67 years old.

At 67, she is the heiress from his mother, Liliane Bettencourt, who in turn inherited the fortune of Eugene Schueller, founder of L’Oréal.

Since 1997, the French Bettencourt Meyers has been on the board of directors of the cosmetics company. As told by ‘Portfolio’, the multinational has more than 67 thousand employees in 62 countries.

According to ‘Forbes’, the woman’s fortune amounts to 73 thousand 600 million dollars, almost 300 billion Colombian pesos.

(We recommend: The Uncomfortable Silence Rule Adopted by Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, and Tim Cook.)

Alice walton

Is the Sam Walton’s daughter, who created Walmart, the area with more than 11 thousand stores currently operating around the world.

Alice Walton inherited the fortune generated by Walmart from her father.

The American is part of the family that generates 3 million dollars per hour, according to the ‘Bloomberg’ media.

About 62 billion dollars make up his fortune ($ 243 trillion COP).

‘Own’ fortunes

‘Forbes’ made another list of women who have made their fortune “for themselves.” That is, those who have not inherited the businesses of their relatives and, on the contrary, they have created their companies. Among them is Rihanna.

Diane hendricks

This American occupies the first position, with a fortune of 11 billion dollars (more than 43 billion Colombian pesos).

She is co-founder of ABC Supply, “The largest wholesale distributor of ceilings in the United States,” according to its portal.

At 73, he presides over the company located in 49 states of the country.

(You can also read: How much money have Meghan and Harry made since leaving royalty?

Judy Faulkner

She is 77 years old and is also referred to as one of the most powerful of 2020.

Faulkner studied programming and founded Epic, America’s leading medical records software, in 1979.

His fortune is 7 billion dollars, which corresponds to 27 billion Colombian pesos. According to ‘Forbes’, the woman agreed to eventually donate 99 percent of her assets to a charitable foundation.

Rihanna

Rihanna found inspiration for makeup thanks to her mother.

Music is not the only area where Rihanna thrives. The girl from ‘Barbados’ entered the list of billionaires in 2021 thanks to ‘Fenty Beauty’.

Rihanna recounted, in an interview with ‘InStyle’, where her taste for makeup came from: “My mom worked behind a cosmetic counter and did wedding makeup. That’s where my obsession for cosmetics and perfumes came from “.

Released in 2017, this cosmetics company has helped the singer to have 1,700 million dollars of net fortune, that is, almost 7 billion in Colombian pesos.

(Also: ‘This is pure sexism’: a journalist’s criticism of Maluma for kissing female fans).

Oprah Winfrey

Communicator, presenter and businesswoman Oprah Winfrey continues to position herself as one of the most important people.

Oprah is currently 67 years old.

In fact, in 2019 it was the second most influential woman in the world, after former first lady Michelle Obama, according to the signature ‘Gallup’.

She is known largely for the television show ‘The Oprah Winfrey Show’, which ran for 25 years.

All his revenue is $ 2.7 billion (about $ 11 trillion COP).

More news

– Video: Cristiano Ronaldo’s daughters entertain themselves with ‘Pasión de gavilanes’.

– Melina Ramírez had to be operated on for an injury.

– This is the luxurious house where Luisa Fernanda W and Pipe Bueno live.

Trends THE WEATHER