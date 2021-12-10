Ricardo Peláez left in the air the possible return of José Juan Macías to Chivas de Guadalajara

Ricardo Peláez appeared this Thursday before the media at the first press conference after the elimination of Chivas at Opening 2021. The sports director was dispatched with several songs that give a brushstroke of the plans of the rojiblanco team for the next Closing 2022.

One of the topics that was touched on in the almost half hour that he was before the media was the possible return of Jose Juan Macías to herd discipline. Although the Mexican forward is on loan at the Getafe for a year, and with a purchase option at the end of the loan, the ‘azulón’ team would be ready to return it.

“Macías is on loan to Getafe for a year and they have not notified us about it”, Peláez replied trying to settle the matter. However, and despite the fact that his words are a call for calm, the truth is that the information about the player from Spain speaks of an almost certain return to Mexico.

Macías came to football in the First Division of Spain from the hand of Michel Gonzalez. The former coach of Pumas UNAM He was the maximum supporter of the signing of the forward, however, and after a start of competition to the downside, the leaders of Getafe dispensed with Michel’s services and left Macías ‘an orphan’.

With the arrival of Quique Sánchez Flores on the bench for the Madrid team, the situation has only turned uphill for the forward. So far this season he has only played a total of 200 minutes spread over 7 games, and only in two of these has he started from the starting eleven, so there are few who bet on his continuity and talk about his return to the Herd sooner rather than later.