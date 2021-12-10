revealed other 3 new functions of MIUI 13

MIUI 13 is very close, and today we have been able to know the new functions that are going to arrive with the new version of Xiaomi software.

The arrival of MIUI 13 is getting closer. Everything seems to point out that Xiaomi is going to celebrate the presentation of its new software at some point in this month of December, after having finished the internal test period that Xiaomi has carried out over the last few months.

Little by little, we get to know each time more details about the new version of MIUI for Xiaomi mobiles coming soon. On this occasion, thanks to the people of Xiaomiui, we can take a look at some of the new features that will arrive with MIUI 13 to the brand’s devices.

File explorer improvements, removed functions and other changes that come with MIUI 13

The first two MIUI 13 “news” discovered are actually functions disappearing from Xiaomi software with the arrival of the new version.

It’s about the possibility to see the hours of the screen on within the device’s battery statistics panel, and the Weather “Super Wallpaper”. Both seem to have been removed from MIUI 13 21.12.4 version.

As for the functions that arrive, we can find a new shortcut within the file explorer integrated in the Xiaomi software that allows direct access to our unit of My Drive, the brand’s cloud storage service.

The possibility of add watermarks to documents scanned with the camera, to prevent these from being replicated by third parties without granting recognition to the person who scans it.

These are the 118 Xiaomi that have a lot of chances to receive MIUI 13

Lastly, MIUI will now allow install system updates when device has at least 15% battery remaining. Before, this limit was set at 30% battery.

All these changes are present in the latest MIUI 13 testing version based on Android 12 which is being distributed to beta program participants. To this day, it is unclear when will the presentation be held from MIUI 13 to the world, but it should not be long if we take into account the latest statements from the CEO of the company.

