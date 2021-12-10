RELEASES of series and films from December 13 to 19, 2021

December is not only the perfect month for the Christmas holidays and the reunion with friends and family, but also to dust off the catalog of Christmas series and films, accompanied by the best premieres on platforms like Disney +.

In the week of December 13-19, 2021 highly anticipated premieres arrive like The last duel, Ridley Scott’s new film that brings together artists such as Matt Damon, Adam Driver and Jodie Comer.

Not to mention that there are two especially important days, Wednesday the 15th and Friday the 17th, when all Disney + premieres will occur:

Find the Disney premieres of the week right away:

Series premiere on Disney +

December 15

Foodtastic

This Disney + original series showcases the best of the Disney world and its films through the art of food. Specifically, it is a competition program directed by Keke Palmer, where different artists and chefs compete to recreate worlds such as those of Star wars, Cars, Toy story and more, but with food.

Family Guy – Season 20

Spider-man – Season 2

December 17

Arendelle Castle Christmas Log: Cutout Paper Edition

D-Day Witnesses

Miraculous World: The Adventures of Ladybug in Shanghai, The Legend of Lady Dragon

It may interest you:

Movies you should watch before cheating on your partner



Premiere movies on Disney +

December 15

The last duel

Ridley Scott has made a name for himself in the seventh art thanks to his science fiction films that today are cult classics such as Alien or Blade runnerAlthough this genre is not the only one in which Scott has mastered himself, we also owe him other classics such as The fall of the black hawk or GladiatorSo it comes as little surprise that the director’s new film is set in France, during the 14th century and revolves around a duel to the death between two friends who become rivals after Marguerite de Carrouges (played by Jodie Corner) him confess to her husband Jean (Matt Damon) that her friend, Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver) raped her.

The script for this film was written by Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, who are also featured in the film and who already have a long history not only as actors, but as screenwriters.

Ron gives error

December 17

Independence Day: Counterattack

Did it have to be him?

This film brings together Bryan Cranston, James Franco, Megan Mullally and Zoey Deutch in a comedy in which Cranston plays Ned, a father who is not very excited about the new partner of his daughter Stephanie (Zoey Deutch). Well, on a visiting trip he meets Laird (Franco), a character that is not ideal for Ned and that he actually despises even though his daughter claims to be happy with him.

Sorry if I call you “love

Documentaries premiere on Disney +

If you thought that in December everything would be series and movies, you should know that Disney + has a large catalog of documentaries in series or film format, these are the ones that will be released this week:

December 15

The most dangerous in Africa – Seasons 4 to 6

Predators fail too – Season 1

December 17

The king who tricked Hitler

It may interest you:

The 30 scariest horror movies of 2021, according to science



Subscribe here to our Newsletter so that you are up to date with our content.

