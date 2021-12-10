Rebel Wilson revealed the challenges he had with his team when he informed them that he would lose weight – Prensa Libre

Wilson decided to lose weight to improve her health and everything seemed to be going in a favorable order for her. However, during a recent interview with the BBC, The actress said her team objected from the moment she informed them about adapting her new exercise routine.

Since 2020, Australian actress Rebel Wilson has used her Instagram account to document the progress she has made with her weight loss.

“I received a lot of opposition from my own team, even in Hollywood, and it was from the moment that I told them that I wanted a year full of health and that I was going to change my life and transform my physique,” ​​said Wilson.

The actress reported that her decision to start a new fitness regimen was linked to improving her health.

“And they said ‘Why? Why would you want to do that? ‘As she was making millions of dollars by being the funny fat girl and acting like that person, Wilson added.

According to international media, the actress never relied on Hollywood stereotypes and always maintained confidence because of her weight and appearance. “Although I had a lot of confidence in being of high weight, walking on the red carpet of any pageant having double or triple the sizes of other actresses, I always felt freedom,” added the actress.

The actress also revealed that at some point she was offered a lot of money to gain weight. However, she knew that her emotional behaviors and eating were unhealthy, which is why she transformed her lifestyle.

With his transformation, Wilson was impressed due to the call of the media, because they did not focus on his career or productions in which he works, but on his physique.

During a recent interview with the Daily Telegraph from Australia, Wilson was blunt. “In 2019 I released like four films, two of them I was a producer. One film was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Picture. However, I got more press asking about my weight than about my job, ”Wilson said.