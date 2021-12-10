Reacher Trailer: A Fearsome Serial Killer Is On The Loose In Amazon’s New Series

MADRID (CulturaOcio) .- Amazon Prime Video has released the trailer for ‘Reacher’, the series that adapts Lee Child’s novels. Alan Ritchson takes over from Tom Cruise as the veteran military police investigator, who will face a fearsome serial killer in this first season. The fiction will hit the platform on February 4, 2022.

In the series, Jack Reacher has just returned to civilian life and is a nomad without a phone who travels the most essentials across the country to explore the nation he once served. When Reacher arrives in the small town of Margrave, Georgia, he encounters a community that is dealing with its first homicide in 20 years.

Related news

The police immediately detain him and eyewitnesses locate Reacher at the crime scene. As he tries to prove his innocence, a conspiracy begins to emerge that will require his intelligence and strength, but one thing is for sure: They have chosen the wrong man to bear the blame.

Adapted for television by Nick Santora (‘Scorpion’, ‘Prison Break’), the first season is based on the first novel in the series written by Lee Child. Along with Ritchson, Malcolm Goodwin, Willa Fitzgerald, Chris Webster, Hugh Thompson, Maria Sten, Harvey Guillén, Kristin Kreuk, Currie Graham, Marc Bendavid, Willie C. Carpenter, Maxwell Jenkins and Bruce McGill complete the cast.