Querétaro is chosen for a new cloud services unit

Amazon would have reached an agreement to open a new data center in the cloud in Querétaro, as reported by Bloomberg that he obtained the information from two sources familiar with the matter.

The state’s Secretary of Sustainable Development, Marco Del Prete, did not confirm or deny the conversations with the company, but did indicate that Querétaro has been one of the places chosen for multinationals to install their data centers, so far with 26 between built, announced or in a negotiation process.

On the other hand, in the case of Amazon, a spokesperson declined to comment. However, an announcement had already been made at the end of September 2020 where it was announced that one of two locations for new CloudFront hubs It would be Mexico and specifically in Querétaro, with which they expected to reduce the latency of their services by up to 30%.

According to Jorge Buitron Arriola, representative of a group of technology firms in Querétaro, known as Vortice IT, this new investment will include three facilities that will connect to the United StatesAlthough the Amazon representatives did not provide him with more information, as the contract with government officials is being finalized.



Edge Location Map for CloudFront

Currently the Amazon Web Services cloud includes 81 Availability Zones in 25 geographic regions around the world, in addition to edge locations for CloudFront, where Querétaro also has a presence with two facilities.

Photo: Tony Webster