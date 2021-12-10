PSG plans to close seven sales in the winter market

The Paris Saint Germain has long had one of the largest squads in European football, currently having up to 33 players on the payroll, something that is unsustainable and that leads to the team led by the Argentine Mauricio Pochettino to have to release several footballers with whom he will not have between now and the end of the season, there are seven candidates who have all the ballots to leave the Princes Park during the month of January.

As revealed by the daily AS, those chosen by the PSG to leave would be Mauro Icardi, Sergio Rico, Layvin Kurzawa, Rafinha Alcántara, Colin Dagba, Abdou Diallo and Dina-Ebimbe, all this with the idea of ​​lightening space in the squad to start preparing the next season with the arrival of new players, with the salary mass being another of the great problems that PSG has despite the carte blanche with which it has the issue of Financial Fair Play by UEFA and the League 1.

Other possible exits

Along with these names also appear those of other players such as Kylian Mbappé or Gianluigi Donnarumma that could look for a change of scene next summer, thus reducing even more the space in the staff of a PSG that as usual in recent transfer markets wants to be one of the main protagonists, although this time it would be from the point of view of the seller and not the buyer.