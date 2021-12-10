Pop star Katy Perry stars in Gap’s Holiday 2021 campaign, ALL TOGETHER NOW

This season, Gap has joined forces with pop star and cultural icon Katy Perry to highlight the importance of love, kindness and acceptance with their new campaign, ALL TOGETHER NOW. Gap shines at the intersection of culture, fashion and music, with Katy’s remix of “All You Need Is Love,” bringing Gap’s modern American optimism to life like never before.

Conceptualized by Gap’s Global Creative Director Len Peltier and renowned American filmmaker Mark Romanek, ALL TOGETHER NOW amplifies the power of music and storytelling to convey a sense of love and joy that brings people together – the essence of life. iconic song that inspired the campaign itself. The Beatles debuted with “All You Need Is Love” in 1967, just two years before Gap was founded in 1969, a cultural decade defined by the agents of change. Today, ALL TOGETHER NOW highlights Katy as herself, a shaper of dimensional culture who has an impact on music, philanthropy and empowerment, showing her fans the importance of being a part of something bigger than oneself.

Music and culture have always been part of Gap’s legacy, “says Mary Alderete, Gap’s global marketing director. “When Gap first opened in 1969 with the new idea of ​​selling denim alongside a selection of select records, Gap was also committed to a fundamental principle: to do more than sell clothes. We are delighted to promote the Gap mission in partnership with Katy Perry, global icon and culture shaper. Together, we will help children in need this holiday season with a donation to Baby2Baby and move towards a brighter future based on optimism, inclusion and loving leadership. “

In honor of World Kindness Day, Gap will also celebrate friendships of all kinds and the people who cultivate them. Gap and Disney will launch an exclusive collaboration for all generations: the classic Gap arc logo with Mickey Mouse. This limited edition logo collection and Gap’s $ 50,000 donation will continue Gap’s partnership with EmbraceRace, a non-profit organization that supports parents and other adults to raise a generation of children, to be thoughtful, informed and courageous about the breed. Its emerging storytelling platform will be dedicated to sharing first-person stories at the intersections of race, culture, and other identities, inspiring all generations to embrace friendships of all kinds.

Gap’s ALL TOGETHER NOW campaign launches today, on television and video broadcast, and is deployed on digital media and outside the home during the holiday season. Customers will have the opportunity to purchase and experience the campaign through TV + TV for Cord Cutters, social media shopping experiences, digital partnerships with gift guides, content for creators, live shopping and augmented reality.