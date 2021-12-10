Pokimane charges against Activision Blizzard and urges streamers not to play their titles »Hero Network

The famous star of Twitch, Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys, has joined the chorus of personalities lashing out at Activision Blizzard. The reasons are the lawsuits of workplace and sexual harassment that weigh on the company. The demand that was made in the state of California has been applauded by various personalities from different media; among them are the head of Xbox, Phil Spencer, and the head of PlayStation, Jim ryan.

But the account does not stop there, the organizer of the The Game Awards 2021, Geoff Keighley, has had to confirm that Activision Blizzard will not participate directly during the awards ceremony. She is now Twitch streamer Imane ‘Pokimane’; who is urging streamers who are financially well to distance themselves from the games developed by that company.

Imane ‘Pokimane’ proposes a boycott and her voice has strength

The statements of the celebrity of entertainment were made during a broadcast on December 8, in it he let out his feelings about the streamers who play Activision Blizzard video games; and asked to distance himself from them. Textually this is what he said:

“I think if you are a well-off stramer you simply shouldn’t… However, I understand that some people may find themselves in a situation where their income is largely based on a Blizzard game.”

Apparently Pokimane herself has given up playing the company’s games after the lawsuit against him was made public there in July of this year. The astronomical number of followers of the streamer that exceeds 8 million they are enough for your voice to be heard in multiple corners. In the coming days we will see if this call finds echoes among its peers or if, on the contrary, it is rejected.

