Paramount releases long-awaited first trailer for the Halo series

Screenshot : Paramount

We already have the first preview of the series of Halo that will debut on the platform Paramount +. The trailer could be seen in the framework of the Game Awards yesterday Thursday and is the first glimpse of a series that promises a lot taking into account the original material that handles In hands.

Based on the classic sci-fi video game franchise of the same name, Halo will follow the war of the United Nations Space Command against the Covenant, an alliance of alien races who consider humanity to be an affront to God (as shown in the first three games of Halo and the prequel Halo: Reach).

Let’s see the clip:

What we know: that the series will have 10 episodes and will star Pablo Schreiber as the super-soldier Spartan Master Chief Petty Officer John-117, the famous protagonist of the games. Of course, you will not be alone. Jen Taylor will also lend her voice to the futuristic artificial intelligence assistant Cortana, reprising her role as the popular shooters in the first person, while Natascha McElhone will play UNSC scientist Dr. Catherine Halsey.

Halo will land at Paramount + in 2022 in the United States, after This premiere, the series is expected to launch in international markets where the service is available.