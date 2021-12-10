Paramount + ranking in the United States: Top 10 of today’s most viewed movies Thursday, December 9

Why waste your time surfing for hours in Paramount + when the service of streaming Has it already done the work for you?

We discussed your list with the best movies in the United States, which ranks titles based on who is watching what at the moment. Keep scrolling for more details.

one. South Park: Post Covid

What happened to the children who lived through the pandemic? Stan, Kyle, Cartman, and Kenny survived, but they will never be the same again.

two. Paw Patrol: The Movie

The Paw Patrol is on a roll. When Humdinger, his greatest rival, becomes mayor of nearby Adventure City and begins to wreak havoc, Ryder and the heroic cubs set off to face this new challenge. As one of the pups must face his past in Adventure City, the team finds help from a new ally, the clever little dachshund Liberty. Together and armed with exciting new gadgets and equipment, the Paw Patrol fights to save the citizens of Adventure City.

3. Clifford the Big Red Dog

A girl’s love for her doll named Clifford makes the dog grow in size.

Four. A Loud House Christmas (TV)

Lincoln Loud enlists the help of his best friend Clyde McBride when he realizes that his family could be separated at Christmas.

5. Spongebob: The Movie

There are problems in Bikini Bottom: King Neptune’s crown has disappeared and suspicions fall on Mr. Krabs. Together with Patrick, his best friend, SpongeBob marches to the dangerous Shell City to rescue Neptune’s crown and save Mr. Krabs.

6. Spongebob: A Hero to the Rescue

When his friend Gary goes missing, SpongeBob goes on a crazy mission with Patrick far from Bikini Bottom to rescue him.

7. Two parents for unequal

Dusty (Mark Wahlberg) and Brad (Will Ferrell) have teamed up to offer their children the perfect Christmas. This new outfit is put to the test when Dusty’s grumpy dad (Mel Gibson) and Brad’s ultra-loving and cuddly dad (John Lithgow) arrive to turn the holiday season into complete chaos. Sequel to “Parents for unequal.”

8. Parents by unequal

Brad Taggart, a recently married executive, tries his best to win the affection of Sarah’s children, but finds it very difficult because the children miss their father so much. Things will get worse with the return of Dusty, Sarah’s ex-husband and father of the two children. A strong rivalry arises between them: one tries to integrate into his new family, the other tries to win back his ex-wife and children.

9. Infinite

Evan McCauley has skills he never learned and memories of places he has never visited. Self-medicated and on the brink of a mental breakdown, a secret group calling themselves “Infinites” come to his rescue, revealing that his memories are real.

10. South Park: Bigger, Longer and Uncut

When South Park elementary school students Stan, Kyle, Cartman and Kenny decide to sneak in to see an unsuitable Canadian movie, their vocabulary undergoes a brutal change. Parental outrage, after the devastating impact on their innocent and young minds watching the film, leads to an unconditional war between the United States and Canada. Unexpectedly, the boys find themselves immersed in a crisis having to risk their lives in the name of freedom of expression.

The cinema has amazed us since its appearance. Paramount + spoils us with the best hits at the box office.

On this platform, you will find productions of all kinds and for all tastes: fantasy, humor, action, drama … so take the opportunity to watch several movies in a row. You know what you’ll find them available on Paramount +.

Do you know what your new favorite film will be? Do you feel like doing a marathon? 24 hours a day will not be enough to see the most select of the seventh art!