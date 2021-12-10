Oscar 2022: Predictions, favorites and everything you need to know about the most important awards ceremony

Oh yeah – it’s back to that magical time of year known as “awards season,” which means the Oscars 2022 are just around the corner. It seems impossible, given that the pandemic forced the ceremony to be held last year in a month as strange as April, but here we go again: the big bets of the studios are beginning to reach our billboards and services of streaming, the biggest stars in the universe start their respective campaigns with intimate interviews and everyone has the Oscar fever again. So that the bull does not catch you, we have put together this complete guide with everything you need to know so far.

When will the Oscars 2022 be?

The ninety-fourth (said soon) ceremony of the Hollywood Academy of Arts and Sciences will be held March 27, 2022, which is still a relatively late date … but not as late as last year, where the range had to be opened due to the numerous delays and cancellations caused by the coronavirus crisis. Therefore, this time the films released will compete between March 1 and December 31, 2021But there is another reason why the Academy has preferred March to February: not to conflict with the broadcast of the Winter Olympics. In case they continue to be held despite the numerous boycotts that hang over them, of course.

What kind of gala does the Academy have in mind? And where is it going to be held?

The Oscars return to their usual home, the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, after the experiment (quite unsuccessful, let it be said) of the Union Station. Which means that the mixed and semi-face-to-face format will be discarded in favor of, if everything goes well and the variants of the virus do not lead us to a scenario that sincerely no one wants, a more or less orthodox gala. That is, at least, what its producer, Will Packer, an expert in hit comedies for all kinds of formats and a henchman of an ABC desperate to improve their audiences, wants.

On what date are the nominations for the Oscars 2022 announced?

The Thursday February 8, but first there are other appointments to consider. Namely: preliminary voting is open from December 10, 2021, so it is time for all studios and their production companies to present their candidates. Already in the next year we have, specifically on Saturday January 15, the Governors Awards, which this year will honor Elaine May, Danny Glover, Samuel L. Jackson and Liv Ullman. Once these honorary accolades have been removed, academics will open the official nomination process, which will end when the final candidates are announced. The nominees luncheon is held on Monday 7 March and voting ends on Tuesday 22, just five days before the gala.

Who are the top favorites for the 2002 Oscars so far?

According to the main experts in the race, everything is being decided right now between these ten films (there are other possible ones, but here are the ones that enter for sure):