OnlyFans model regrets spending 270 thousand pesos to become a “doll”

An OnlyFans model who spent almost 270 thousand pesos to become a “doll” has now repented and wants to regain her natural appearance.

Social networks are undoubtedly a great resource and a very important tool today, whether to connect with what is happening around the world, connect with friends or other people of our interest, as a work tool, etc.

The truth is that each of the platforms that have emerged over the years have definitively changed the way we communicate with reality and daily life, because, among some of its qualities, social networks reflect, in a way, an aspect of our personality.

Because of this, the business of influencers has become very profitable, those internet personalities who “share” moments of their daily lives (going to a restaurant, to the cinema, to a concert, an exhibition, etc.) as part of their work and for which they can receive large amounts of money.

However, something that many analysts have warned is the excessive use of social networks, because, according to various investigations, these can generate problems in the personality of Internet users, especially in terms of depression, insecurity, among others.

The case of Candice Kloss

In that sense, there are users who do everything to pretend something that, naturally, they are not, in order to be even more noticed on social networks. The pressure exerted on these platforms can be so damaging that it is even capable of causing severe psychological problems.

Within this context the case of an OnlyFans model known as Candice Kloss, who, since the age of 19 and in order to become a “doll”, has spent more than 250 thousand pesos on injections.

Why did he do it? The response that has been revealed in different media has to do with gaining more followers on their social networks, both on Instagram and OnlyFans, where thousands of users praise their appearance.

However, something has happened to Kloss’s natural appearance that, in her words, she claims to feel fake and wishes to return to her natural or “normal” appearance.

“In September 2021 they removed the fillers that were on my lips, cheeks and jaw. I realized that I was not enhancing my beauty by continuing to do this type of work, I was making myself look older by having so much on my face, “the influencer told local media.

The other side of social media

As happens in spaces such as television, social networks are high pressure platforms, especially for those who are dedicated to publicizing their appearance and who, in a way, have created a stigma regarding their appearance; In other words, for their followers, this type of influencers “must look good”, because what they sell is their physical appearance.

In this sense, we are talking about a serious problem that has even caused psychological disorders in some users. Let us remember that, a few months ago, a report came to light detailing the damage that social networks such as Instagram create in users, mainly women.

That document, which was leaked in The Wall Street Journal, talked about users who had problems of depression and insecurity because of what they saw on their Instagram account, highly produced influencer accounts, living a life of luxury and endowed with a ” beauty ”almost impossible to achieve.

Now, with the case of Kloss, we see the other side of the coin and reveal the effect that the excessive use of social networks can have on content creators.

