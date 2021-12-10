‘Ochoa does that and they lynch him’; networks explode after Vargas’ error

Editorial Mediotiempo

The Final Ida had everything, well Leon and Atlas they gave us a Real duel at the Nou Camp where one of the moments that marked the game was the mistake from Camilo Vargas at second goal from La Fiera, where he made a bad reject and awarded the score; in networks they criticized and compared with Guillermo Ochoa.

For a few days Guillermo Ochoa has been the target of criticism after his performances with him America and Mexican National Team, Well, many people call him a ‘drain’ despite his good encounters. Today they have defended him after the error of Camilo Vargas, since many consider that the archer of the Atlas is better than him.

To the minute 78 Meneses threw a powerful shot from outside the area, after they couldn’t find a way to beat their defense.

The ball traveled the entire area, looked like a easy move for Camilo Vargas but the archer Rojinegro rejected with his chest and left the ball dead, leaving Angel Mena in good position to finish and dial 2-2.

This action from Camilo it was very questioned, because in networks they criticized him and made it clear that Guillermo Ochoa was not the only ‘super goalkeeper’ who made mistakes Thus, everyone was wrong at some point.

“If Ochoa makes this mistake they lynch him”, “But it was not Ochoa who waters it because they would already be crucifying him”, “Not that the only suitcase was Ochoa? How badly Vargas rejected ”, were some of the comments on social networks.

I know unleashed a debate about which goalkeeper was better and who made fewer mistakes, where many left with Camilo Vargas and others favored Guillermo Ochoa.

Networks explode after Camilo Vargas’ error

Camilo Vargas’s mistakes against Pumas and León are made by Guillermo Ochoa and they want to bury him alive. What it is. – “The Chief” Eagle (@ElJefeAguila) December 10, 2021

Ah but last week Camilo was GOD and Ochoa the reincarnation of Alberto Becerra. There it is, so you can see that there is no goalkeeper without errors. – Josh Mendoza (@JoshimarMM) December 10, 2021

Ochoa does it and they do not release him in 2 years – GABO MONTIEL (@werevertumorro) December 10, 2021

How? CAMILO NEITHER FOR PENALTY LIKE EIGHT OR LIKE 90% OF GOALKEEPERS? There must be something weird. – TOMMY FUCKING SHELBY (@ eduard0ushito) December 10, 2021

Hopefully, with what happened yesterday with Acevedo and today with Vargas, they will finally realize that in Mexico there are NO top goalkeepers, there are only very good ones, and among those, Ochoa leads them all in terms of trajectory, reflexes and ability. To suck her. – TOMMY FUCKING SHELBY (@ eduard0ushito) December 10, 2021

Ochoa’s suckers left the cave but the one who doesn’t come out is their idol because since they put the riata on us, the only thing they have posted is a tweet from Kavak and one from Viva Aerobus. – Dakota. (@tonyromista) December 10, 2021