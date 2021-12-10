Nolan adds Malek, Pugh and Safdie to ‘Oppenheimer’

Oppenheimer marks Nolan’s return after ‘Tenet’ the film thought could save the box office

Florence Pugh, Rami Malek and Benny Safdie have joined the cast of ‘Oppenheimer’, the long awaited new film written and directed by Christopher Nolan.

The three will accompany previously announced Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr. and Matt Damon.

The film is officially described as “an epic thriller that immerses the audience in throbbing paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it. “

Murphy will play its main protagonist, Julius Robert Oppenheimer, an American theoretical physicist considered one of the “parents of the atomic bomb“due to his outstanding participation in the Manhattan Project, the initiative that managed to develop the first nuclear weapons in history during World War II.

Pugh will play Jean Tatlock, a member of the Communist Party of the United States who maintained an on-off affair with Oppenheimer and that he committed suicide in 1944, with only 29 years of age. For his part, Safdie will play the Hungarian physicist Edward Teller, another of the “parents of the atomic bomb“and another prominent member of the Manhattan Project, while Malek will be another scientist whose details have not yet emerged.

Blunt will play Oppenheimer’s wife, Katherine Kitty Puening Harrison, while Damon will play Leslie Groves, a military engineer who oversaw the construction of the Pentagon and led the Manhattan Project between 1942 and 1946. Downey will play Lewis Strauss, commissioner of the Atomic Energy Commission and one of the Drivers of controversial hearings held in April 1954 in which the Oppenheimer security clearance.

The film, produced by Nolan himself with his partner and wife Emma Thomas and Charles Roven, will be based on ‘American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer’, a biography written by Kai Bird and the recently deceased Martin J. Sherwin.

The film will hit theaters around the world in 2023.