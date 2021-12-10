No Way Home »Hero Network

We are a couple of weeks away from the world premiere of the most anticipated film in phase 4 of Marvel Studios, Spider-Man: No Way Home. Where hundreds of thousands of fans wait for the confirmation Spider-verse with the appearance of the previous spider-men, but to the surprise of many, a rumor suggests that we will see the best friend of Peter parker making use of magic.

Rumor indicates that Ned Leeds’ character will have magical powers in Spider-Man: No Way Home

From the site of Giant Freakin Robot, have published that one of their most reliable and accurate sources, has informed them that the character of Ned Leeds, interpreted by Jacob Batalon, It will show that you have magical powers. Apparently this will take place in a scene where the levitation cloak of Doctor Strange, will adhere to Ned and this one, will be able to use it.

This event will reveal that in the family of Leeds runs the power of magic, giving you the ability to develop as a magic user in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, this rumor may contrast with the idea that Ned, become the Green Goblin and become an enemy of Peter Parker.

At the moment, I don’t know if Jacob Batalon will continue to be part of Marvel studios after the trilogy of the Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, but taking into account the popularity it has had, anything can happen.

If you liked this content, we invite you to take a look at: AMBER HEARD DECLARES HER MILITARY FEMINIST IN THE MIDST OF HER LEGAL BATTLE AGAINST JOHNNY DEPP

If you want to be aware of more news related to the world of series, movies, anime, video games and others, do not hesitate to follow us on our Facebook and instagram page, where you will find updated and interesting content We are waiting for you!

Follow this and other news in our HERO Esports APP, download to your mobile phone Android or IOS. In addition, you can follow the main esports competitions, teams and results, all in one place.